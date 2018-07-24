Ohio State Fair 2018 Butter Cow Revealed

It’s about to Christmas in July at the 2018 Ohio State Fair because this year’s butter cow by the American Dairy Association Mideast has ‘A Christmas Story’ theme!
Sculptors worked in a 46-degree cooler molding and shaping about 2,200 pounds of butter for over 400 hours to create this year’s sculpture that pays tribute to a classic holiday movie filmed in Cleveland, Ohio, “A Christmas Story,” released 35 years ago.
Every year the American Dairy Association of the Mideast comes up with a theme as a nod to Ohio and it’s rich culture for the display visited by more than a half of million fair attendees to marvel at. The Ohio State Fair opens up Wednesday, July 25th and will wrap Sunday, August 5th. Check out this nostalgic display while snacking on tasty treats like ice cream, milkshakes, and cheese sandwiches in the Dairy Products Building at the Ohio State Fair from 9 a.m. until 9 p.m.
