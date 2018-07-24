CLOSE
Entertainment
Home > Entertainment

Luke James Talks Current Pressures, Relationship with Johnny Gill, R&B in 2018, and More

1 reads
Leave a comment

Luke James is keeping himself busy with his work on Star, a web interview series and returning to play Johnny Gill in the upcoming Bobby Brown biopic. But what about them nipples though? Apparently, Gill has Nipple rings so how much did James get into character? The ladies at Angie Ange in the Morning find out.

– BET Awards and Angie Ange

– Playing DC Native, Johnny Gill, in New Edition movie

– Relationship with Johnny Gill and inspiration

– Best chicken and mumbo sauce in DC

– Experience at Essence Festival being a blessing

– Appreciation for R&B

– Pressure on R&B artists to put a rapper on record

– Having hype, talent and team to make it

– “You can’t complain, just make results”

– Good water is good water

– Bobby Brown Story debut in September

– Spinoff of New Edition

– Bobby Brown Story being darker than New Edition

– Importance of telling stories about our greats

– Season 3 “Star” begins filming this week

– New single “These Arms” out and “Black Light” album out next year

– Working on film with Will Packer

– Putting in hard work, no one is giving it to you

– On set with no shirt

– @Wolfjames on Instagram

More Luke James:

Luke James Maintains The Sexy On “These Arms” [NEW MUSIC]

Watch Luke James Sing Duet With Patti LaBelle To Celebrate Her Pies

10 Times Luke James Made Us Say “My, My, My”

10 photos Launch gallery

10 Times Luke James Made Us Say “My, My, My”

Continue reading 10 Times Luke James Made Us Say “My, My, My”

10 Times Luke James Made Us Say “My, My, My”

Luke James turns 34 years old today, and we couldn’t help but think of some of the fine actor’s finest moments. And by fine, we mean all the times the singer/actor had us drooling over his Instagram pics — which is pretty often. Happy Birthday, Luke! Stay fine.

Luke James Talks Current Pressures, Relationship with Johnny Gill, R&B in 2018, and More was originally published on www.kysdc.com

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 4 months ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 7 months ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 7 months ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 7 months ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 10 months ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 11 months ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 11 months ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 1 year ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 1 year ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 1 year ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 1 year ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 1 year ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 1 year ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 1 year ago
03.23.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close