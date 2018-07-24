CLOSE
National
Home > National

Black Employee Home Depot Fired For Standing Up To A Racist Gives The Middle Finger To The Company

Maurice Rucker wants nothing to do with his former job.

1 reads
Leave a comment

Home Depot thought it could get away with disrespecting a Black employee but it just got bit in its overpriced ass. Maurice Rucker, 60, was fired from the company after standing up to a racist Donald Trump supporter at a Home Depot in Albany, New York, earlier this month. The company offered him his job back, but only after outrage on social media, and Rucker basically said, “Hell no!”

SEE ALSO: From Politicians To Everyday Citizens, Racist Rants Caught On Video Are Becoming The New Normal

In case you missed it, Rucker, who worked at the company for ten years, was working in the store’s garden center, when he asked a white customer to keep his dog on a leash while in the store on July 12. According to Rucker, the white man reacted by telling him, “You’re from the ghetto. What do you know?”

He also allegedly said Trump was the only reason that Rucker had a job because President Barack Obama didn’t know what he was doing. He also claimed our former president was a Muslim.

“You’re lucky I’m at work, because if I wasn’t you wouldn’t be talking to me like this,” Rocker responded by saying before asking the customer to leave the store. Rocker was fired five days later.

Home Depot released the following statement, attempting to defend themselves:

“The problem here is that he had several opportunities to disengage and contact management to deal with the customer. We’re appalled by this customer’s behavior, but we also must require associates to follow proper protocol to defuse a situation for the sake of their safety and the safety of other associates and customers.”

Then, magically, after the company was destroyed on social media and there were threats of a boycott, Home Depot took “another look at this situation” and told the Huffington Post Rucker could have his job back.

Rucker gave a big hell no and explained that he was treated terribly at Home Depot.

“I went to work every day thinking I could be fired. Every task I did, I wondered if I could get fired for this,” he told the Washington Post. “There was a passive bias toward me at that particular store.  . . . The fact they can fire me after 10 years for reacting to someone who is racist is insane. I felt like there wasn’t a whole lot of love for me there.”

Rucker has been driving for Lyft. A GoFundMe account for him has raised more than $3,000 in the past three days. However, Rucker told the Post he was looking into legal options, which hopefully translate into a hefty settlement.

SEE ALSO:

Trump Is Outraged That The First Amendment Isn’t Being Taken Away From NFL Players

Paramount Television Fires President Over Racist Rant About Black Women

Philadelphia Police Arrest Of Two Black Men In Starbucks, Prompts Apology From Company's CEO

Activists Protest Racial Profiling, Arrests Of Black People In Starbucks

24 photos Launch gallery

Activists Protest Racial Profiling, Arrests Of Black People In Starbucks

Continue reading Activists Protest Racial Profiling, Arrests Of Black People In Starbucks

Activists Protest Racial Profiling, Arrests Of Black People In Starbucks

Black Lives Matter activists called for a boycott of the Starbucks coffee chain just days after an employee called the police to arrest two Black men inside a Philadelphia location were not buying anything and wouldn't leave. Despite a number of factors that should have convinced police to show discretion and restraint -- the men were not armed; they were not violent; they did not resist arrest; the White man who they were meeting yelled at the police that the men did nothing wrong; a bystander filmed the entire episode on video -- then men were still taken into custody Thursday. The video has since gone viral. https://twitter.com/missydepino/status/984539713016094721 The first of what is expected to be many protests took place April 14 at the Starbucks location in question.

Black Employee Home Depot Fired For Standing Up To A Racist Gives The Middle Finger To The Company was originally published on newsone.com

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 4 months ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 7 months ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 7 months ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 7 months ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 10 months ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 11 months ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 11 months ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 1 year ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 1 year ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 1 year ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 1 year ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 1 year ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 1 year ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 1 year ago
03.23.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close