CLOSE
National
Home > National

‘It Could Be Anybody’s Child Next’: Family Demands Georgia Cops Be Fired For Police Brutality On Boy

The police are trying to justify their actions.

1 reads
Leave a comment

The family of a traumatized Georgia boy demanded consequences for the Athens-Clarke County police officers who forcefully restrained him while arresting his father, calling it a clear example of excessive force and racial bias.

See Also: How Officers Treat Children During Arrests Could Traumatize Them For Life, Chicago Case Shows

“They should be fired because if they do one child like that, they’ll turn right back around and do somebody else child…anybody else child, like that if they get away with it,” the grandfather of the 10-year-old boy told NBC News affiliate WXIA-TV on Monday.

The cops “don’t deserve a badge” if they’re unable to control a child without using strong-arm tactics, the child’s cousin who recorded the video stated, according to WSB-TV.

A video of the incident that happened on Friday afternoon was posted on social media and created a firestorm of criticism about how the officers handled the situation. The boy became agitated when the cops arrested his father on domestic violence charges.

“Why? Why? He didn’t shoot nobody,” the terrified child screamed as he ran toward his father in a patrol car.

The video opened with a shot of an officer pinning the child to the ground on his stomach, twisting one of his arms to keep him from moving.

They told him to stop resisting before he responded.

“Sorry! Sorry, I don’t want to go to jail,” he tells the officers, calling them “sir.”

Police officials released their own video on Monday, apparently to quiet the growing outcry and to justify the rough treatment that bordered on police brutality.

The boy “lunged at the officers,” when attempting to reach his father in the patrol car, according to a police statement. Pinning the child to the ground was the officers’ attempt to “de-escalate” the situation.

Here’s the police video:

SEE ALSO:

The Gentle Arrest Of The White Man Accused Of Stabbing Nia Wilson To Death Is Getting No Media Attention

Media Ignoring Minneapolis Teen Who Posted Haunting Message On Facebook And Found Dead Hours Later

Antwon Rose

46 Black Men And Boys Killed By Police

46 photos Launch gallery

46 Black Men And Boys Killed By Police

Continue reading 46 Black Men And Boys Killed By Police

46 Black Men And Boys Killed By Police

‘It Could Be Anybody’s Child Next’: Family Demands Georgia Cops Be Fired For Police Brutality On Boy was originally published on newsone.com

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 4 months ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 7 months ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 7 months ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 7 months ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 10 months ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 11 months ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 11 months ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 1 year ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 1 year ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 1 year ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 1 year ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 1 year ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 1 year ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 1 year ago
03.23.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close