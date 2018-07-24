If Eric Holder Runs For President, Here’s What We Need Him To Do. Now.

Former U.S. Attorney General Eric Holder ignited excitement Monday night about the possibility of a 2020 presidential run. But whether he becomes a candidate or not, Democrats needed him to get more involved right now.

“I’m thinking about it,” Holder told Stephen Colbert during an interview on CBS’ The Late Show.

“What I’ve said is that I’d make a determination sometime early next year. My focus, really, now, is on 2018, the midterms and trying to make sure that Democrats take back the Senate, take back the House and do well, importantly, at the state level,” Holder added to rousing applause from the audience.

On #LSSC tonight: @StephenAtHome asks @EricHolder if there's any truth to rumors of a presidential run in 2020. pic.twitter.com/yz2esF3lZg — The Late Show (@colbertlateshow) July 24, 2018

Up to this point, Holder, who served in President Barack Obama’s administration, has largely been on the sidelines opposing President Donald Trump’s madness. Many want him to be more vocal and aggressive against Trump’s policies and antics.

California’s Democratic Rep. Maxine Waters offers an example that has received support from the base but criticism from some party leaders. With right-wingers walking all over liberals without consequence, Waters called on Trump opponents to push back against the president’s racist and inhumane policies by peacefully but forcefully confronting his cabinet officials in public places.

At the same time, Holder can fully embrace progressivism, with the same uncompromising approach as Stacey Abrams, Georgia’s Democratic nominee for governor. So far, Abrams has plotted a successful strategy in her diehard Republican state of emphasizing her progressive positions on issues, such as expanding Medicaid.

There’s tremendous interest among rank-and-file Democrats for Holder to run. He listened to chants of “run, Eric run” at the Rev. Al Sharpton’s National Action Network convention in April. However, he’s been focused on voting rights issues, he told the crowd.

With at least one major poll showing that Trump is vulnerable to a generic Democrat, there’s an opportunity for the election of the nation’s second African-American president. But he needs to get more involved to succeed.

