CLOSE
National
Home > National

The Gentle Arrest Of The White Man Accused Of Stabbing Nia Wilson To Death Is Getting No Media Attention

2 reads
Leave a comment
Cordon Tape On A Crime Scene

Source: South_agency / Getty

Disgusting.

The man suspected of fatally stabbing a Black teen in the neck this weekend in California was arrested on Monday, but what was also very disturbing was the grace and special care the cops handled him with when taking him into custody.

John Cowell was accused of killing Nia Wilson on a train at the Bay Area Rapid Transit’s MacArthur Station in Oakland on Sunday night. The 18-year-old’s sister Malika Harris, was also stabbed, but she survived and was in critical condition. Cowell, 27, was initially unidentified, but Shaun King and other community activists helped bring awareness to the tragedy, leading to his not-so-eventful arrest.

Yet and still, most media outlets continue to ignore the clear racial discrepancy between how police handle white murder suspects compared to those of any other ethnicity, especially Black folks.

It’s always worth reminding that if Cowell was a Black man who stabbed two white women, he would have had his head blown off or at least been tackled to the ground and got roughed up.

Let’s not forget Dylann Roof, who shot and killed nine people at Emanuel AME Church in Charleston in 2015, was allegedly taken to Burger King after his gentle arrest without incident.

In that instance, cops approached Roof’s “car with their guns drawn,” VICE.com reported at the time. “The first officer walks up to the driver’s side window with caution, but when there’s no apparent conflict, the other officers holster their weapons and seem to chill out in a matter of seconds. Roof exits his car willingly, and cooperates as officers cuff him and give him a quick pat down.”

The white privilege kicks in even for a stone-cold murder; and now, for an accused one.

Below is an image of Nia. Condolences go out to her friends and family, especially her sister, Malika for a speedy and full recovery.

SEE ALSO:

Report: Identity Of White Woman Who Called The Cops On Black People At A BBQ Has Been Revealed

7 Colonizers Who Got Their A**es Handed To Them For Trying To Police Black And Brown Folks

 

SOURCE: NewsOne.com

Article Courtesy of NewsOne

First Picture Courtesy of LukaTDB and Getty Images

Second Picture Courtesy of South_agency and Getty Images

Video, Third through Eighth Picture, and First through Third Tweet Courtesy of Twitter and NewsOne

Luther Vandross Live In Concert

Through the years with Luther Vandross [Photos]

28 photos Launch gallery

Through the years with Luther Vandross [Photos]

Continue reading Through the years with Luther Vandross [Photos]

Through the years with Luther Vandross [Photos]

The Gentle Arrest Of The White Man Accused Of Stabbing Nia Wilson To Death Is Getting No Media Attention was originally published on wzakcleveland.com

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 4 months ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 7 months ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 7 months ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 7 months ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 10 months ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 11 months ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 11 months ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 1 year ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 1 year ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 1 year ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 1 year ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 1 year ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 1 year ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 1 year ago
03.23.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close