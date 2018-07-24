Man Gets in Trouble for Exercising Completely Naked at Planet Fitness

PLAISTOW, NH (RNN) – Police arrested a man at a New Hampshire Planet Fitness after he allegedly stripped down in front of other patrons then began exercising in the nude.
Eric Stagno, 34, was charged with indecent exposure, lewdness and disorderly conduct after police responded to the Plaistow, NH, gym Sunday afternoon, according to the New Hampshire Union Leader.
“The story we got from witnesses was that the guy walked in, stripped down right there in front, left the clothes and belongings at the front desk, walked back and forth across the gym a couple of times and then settled in over at the yoga mats,” Police Capt. Brett Morgan said.
When officers arrived, they say they found Stagno nude in a “yoga-type position.”
“That’s not right at all. Why would you do that? People are uncomfortable, make you uncomfortable. That’s weird,” gym member Tony Nachef told WMUR.
Witnesses told police Stagno’s behavior made them feel “uncomfortable, disgusted, sick and unsafe,” according to the Boston Globe.
Morgan told the Globe that Stagno kept to himself and didn’t seem aware that he had upset the patrons of the crowded gym.
Police arrested Stagno, who is not a member of the gym, without incident.
“The only comment he made was that he thought it was a judgment-free zone, apparently referencing their slogan,” Morgan told the Union Leader.
According to the Planet Fitness website, their promise of a “Judgment Free Zone” refers to a place where people can “feel comfortable regardless of their fitness level.”
