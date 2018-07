“And here we go”…Secret Tape Between Trump, Cohen Released

A secret tape between Donald Trump and his attorney Michael Cohen is coming to light. CNN broadcast the tape that was recorded in 2016. CNN claims the conversation deals with how Trump was looking to buy the rights to the story of Playboy model Karen McDougal, who says she had an affair with him. Cohen can be heard talking about starting a company for, quote, “the transfer of all that info regarding our friend David.” That could refer to Trump’s friend David Pecker, the head of National Enquirer owner American Media. The Playboy model’s name is never mentioned in the recording.

