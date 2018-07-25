CLOSE
2018 Ohio State Fair Is Here!

A Colorful Looping Roller Coaster On A Beautiful Sunny Day

Source: Paul D. Lemke / Getty

The Ohio State Fair is turning 165!

The 2018 state fair will be held July 25 through Aug. 5 at the Ohio Expo Center in Columbus.

The fair is open 9 a.m. – 10 p.m., except August 5, when it closes at 7 p.m

Admission for adults is $10 with advance tickets at $6. Seniors 60+ and Children between 5-12 are $8. Children under 5 get in for free.

Ride tickets can be bought $1 per coupon or an all-day ride pass is $25 ($20 if you buy in advance).

There will be more than 60 rides including the Giant Slide and Sky Glider.

Reba McEntire, The Beach Boys, TLC and comedian Trevor Noah are among the acts scheduled to perform as part of the concert series.

There are several special days this year at the fair!

Wednesday, July 25

Opening Day

$3 admission until 3 p.m.

Thursday, July 26

Telhio & Ronald McDonald House Charities Day

When you bring one of the following “wish list” items per person to a booth outside the gates, you’ll receive a voucher good for $3 admission before 6 pm: new packages of sandwich or snack baggies, kitchen trash bags, aluminum foil, plastic food wrap or canned food. All donations will support families at Ronald McDonald House Charities of Central Ohio.

WOSU Kids Day

Join WOSU Public Media from 10 am – 3 pm in Central Park for a chance to meet your favorite PBS KIDS® characters including Daniel Tiger, Peg + Cat, Super Why and more! Enjoy family-friendly activities and check out a live radio broadcast.

Friday, July 27

Meijer Day

Spend $100 at Meijer between July 13 – July 27, 2018 and receive two free admission tickets by showing your dated receipt at a booth outside the entrance gates on this day only.

Saturday, July 28

Molina Healthcare Day

Proudly providing affordable and quality healthcare to families and individuals covered by government programs for over 30 years.

Sunday, July 29

Buckeye Health Plan Day

Buckeye Health Plan is committed to improving the health of the community one person at a time through affordable and reliable health care plans. Visit our Community Partners Tent, near the Lausche Youth Center shuttle stop, to meet some of our agency partners and receive fun giveaways!

Veterans & Military Day

Veterans and active military are given free admission with appropriate identification.

Monday, July 30

Family Discount Day

Until 6 pm, adults will be admitted for the kids’ admission price of $8, and kids 12 and under will be admitted free. With the purchase of one wristband, a second rider can ride free until 6 pm with a hand stamp. After 6 pm, all riders will need either a wristband or vouchers to ride.

Tuesday, July 31

National Church Residences’ Senior Day

Seniors ages 60 and up can enjoy reduced admission of just $4 at the gate all day long. In addition, all fairgoers are invited to enjoy a free performance of The Rat Pack is Back in the WCOL Celeste Center at 12:30 pm.

Thursday, Aug. 2

AAA Member Day

AAA members: Show your current membership card at a booth outside entrance gates to receive $4 admission vouchers for each member in your party.

Friday, Aug. 3

Ohio Lottery Day

Patrons 18 and over may present a non-winning Ohio Lottery ticket at a booth outside entrance gates to receive one $4 admission voucher.

Saturday, Aug. 4

Ohio Soybean Day

One Ohio soybean farmer or Ohio Soybean Association member will be given free Fair admission, with each member in their party receiving $4 admission with voucher from Ohio Soybean News magazine.

Sunday, Aug. 5

Pepsi Day

Bring any empty Pepsi product to a booth outside the entrance gates for a $3 admission voucher for every member in your party before 3 pm.

Come out and enjoy the 2018 Ohio State Fair with your family and friends!
Source: 10TV

2018 Ohio State Fair Is Here! was originally published on www.mycolumbusmagic.com

