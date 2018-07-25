CLOSE
National
Officer Involved In Tamir Rice Shooting Received Even Weaker Punishment Than We Thought

Details have come out about Officer Frank Garmback's so-called punishment.

The officers involved in the shooting of 12-year-old Tamir Rice in November 2014 suffered little to no consequences, but now it’s being reported the minor punishment one officer received was even more minimal than we thought.

Officer Frank Garmback, who was disciplined for driving too close to Rice just seconds before he was killed, received a 10-day suspension. However, Cleveland.com was reporting his suspension was reduced to five days by arbitrator Daniel Zeiser in April.

Cleveland.com discovered this information on Tuesday after an opinion Zeiser wrote was released as part of the public record. Zeiser claimed “the city incorrectly put Garmback’s disciplinary proceedings in the most serious disciplinary category — called the Group III category,” according to Clevekand.com.

The Group III category typically includes excessive uses of force or officer’s caught stealing on the job.

“Employing improper tactics, while not as serious as the conduct listed in Group III, is more than a minor violation and warrants more than a warning,” Zeiser wrote.

Therefore, his suspension was reduced to five days and no one knew until now.

Timothy Loehmann, the officer who shot and killed Rice on Nov. 22, 2014, outside of the Cudell Recreation Center was fired from the Cleveland Police Department. Not for killing Rice, but for lying on his application with the police department. According to CBS, he failed to reveal that he was fired from another police department, claiming instead that he resigned.

All of which means that there has still been no justice for Tamir Rice nearly four years later.

Officer Involved In Tamir Rice Shooting Received Even Weaker Punishment Than We Thought was originally published on newsone.com

