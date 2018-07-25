CLOSE
National
Home > National

Florida Family Fights ‘Stand Your Ground’ Law That Didn’t Punish Man Who Killed Over A Parking Spot

Markeis McGlockton was shot and killed on July 19 outside of a convenience store.

0 reads
Leave a comment

Markeis McGlockton‘s family was fighting back against Florida’s “Stand Your Ground” Law, which allowed Michael Drejka to fatally shoot him and not go to jail. The family issued an appeal on Tuesday for the public to put pressure on State Attorney Bernie McCabe to file charges against Drejka, the Associated Press reported.

“Mr. Drejka is walking around the streets of Clearwater free as a bird,” Michele Rayner, an attorney for McGlockton’s family, said at a news conference. “This is essentially murder, plain and simple.”

SEE ALSO: Black Man Killed By ‘George Zimmerman 2.0’ To Be Treated Like Trayvon?

McGlockton, 28, parked in a handicap spot at the Clearwater convenience store while his 5-year-old son and girlfriend Britany Jacobs, 25, waited in the car on Thursday. Drejka, 47, pulling a Permit Patty, approached Jacobs and looked for a handicap permit on the vehicle. He confronted Jacobs and they began yelling at each other. A surveillance video showed McGlockton walk out the store and push Drejka to the ground. McGlockton then took a few steps back before Drejka pulled out a gun and shot him in the chest. McGlockton can be seen staggering back into the store before collapsing.

Drejka had a conceal carry permit, prompting Pinellas County Sheriff Bob Gualtieri to say at a news conference that the Stand Your Ground law legally allowed Drejka to use deadly force.

“It’s wrong,” Jacobs said, according to local news outlet WFLA-TV. “He came approaching me, and all Markeis did was try to protect us, and protect his family.”

We hope the McGlockton family receives justice.  Rest in peace, Markeis.

SEE ALSO:

7 Colonizers Who Got Their A**es Handed To Them For Trying To Police Black And Brown Folks

Trump Is Outraged That The First Amendment Isn’t Being Taken Away From NFL Players

Minneapolis Community Helped 13-Year-Old After Complaints That He Opened A Hot Dog Stand

Therese Patricia Okoumou scales the Statue of Liberty on July 4, 2018

Iconic Images Of Black Women Protesting In The 21st Century

10 photos Launch gallery

Iconic Images Of Black Women Protesting In The 21st Century

Continue reading Iconic Images Of Black Women Protesting In The 21st Century

Iconic Images Of Black Women Protesting In The 21st Century

On July 4, Therese Patricia Okoumou scaled the Statue of Liberty in protest of Trump's racist immigration policies. The 44-year-old immigrant from the Democratic Republic of the Congo  was caught on camera, creating one of many iconic images of Black women protesting in the 21st century. See the gallery of some of our favorite images.

Florida Family Fights ‘Stand Your Ground’ Law That Didn’t Punish Man Who Killed Over A Parking Spot was originally published on newsone.com

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 4 months ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 7 months ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 7 months ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 7 months ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 10 months ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 11 months ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 11 months ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 1 year ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 1 year ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 1 year ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 1 year ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 1 year ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 1 year ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 1 year ago
03.23.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close