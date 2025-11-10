Leon Thomas Brings ‘Mutts Don’t Heel’ Tour to Atlanta
Leon Thomas Brings His Grammy-Nominated Rock-N-Soul Talents To Atlanta For ‘Mutts Don’t Heel’ Tour [Exclusive]
It was a brisk 40-degree night in the streets of the city that culturally clueless outsiders still refer to as “Hotlanta” but no icy temperature was going to stop music lovers from witnessing the talents one of the best new artists of this era.
Leon Thomas, who was recently nominated for six Grammys (Best R&B album, Album of The Year, Best New Artist, Best R&B Performance, Best Traditional R&B Performance, and Best R&B Song), the most by any R&B artist this year, took the stage at downtown Atlanta’s famous Tabernacle to deliver a soulful and string-shredding performance of his career works.
From the moment the lights fell and the band took the stage, the crowd was primed for a euphoric release as Thomas’ style of rhythm and blues is as raw as it is romantic. Soulful vocal runs meet visceral guitar solos in coordination with primal drum breaks creating a unique atmosphere that signals the potential direction of Black music in the coming years.
If the electric guitar, specifically the iconic Fender Stratocaster, is to return to prominence in the mainstream, there is no doubt that Thomas will be credited as one of the catalysts for its restored glory. Several times during his set, the Brooklyn, New York native riffed alongside his bandmates as a soloist on both guitar and drums
While the majority-Black audience was clearly engaged, there were multiple moments where the energy in the room reached higher and higher peaks, specifically during “Blue Hundreds” and “Sneak” from his 2023 album Electric Dusk. However, no song got a bigger response from ladies in the house than when Thomas played his MUTT favorite “Yes It Is”, someone’s son definitely benefitted from the sexy vibes coming from the venue’s speakers. Someone’s son should say, “Thank you, Leon Thomas.”
Check the tour dates and be sure to catch Leon when he comes to a city near you.
NOVEMBER 12 – Ft Lauderdale, FL | Revolution
NOVEMBER 14 – Charlotte, NC | The Fillmore
NOVEMBER 15 – Raleigh, NC | The Ritz
NOVEMBER 16 – Silver Spring, MD | The Fillmore
NOVEMBER 19 – Philadelphia, PA | The Fillmore
NOVEMBER 20 – Boston, MA | House of Blues
NOVEMBER 23 – Brooklyn, NY | Brooklyn Paramount
NOVEMBER 26 – Toronto, ON | Danforth Music Hall
NOVEMBER 28 – Detroit, MI | The Fillmore
NOVEMBER 29 – Cincinnati, OH | Bogart’s
DECEMBER 2 – Cleveland, OH | House of Blues
DECEMBER 3 – Chicago, IL | House of Blues
DECEMBER 6 – Minneapolis, MN | First Avenue
DECEMBER 9 – Denver, CO | Summit
DECEMBER 11 – Salt Lake City, UT | The Depot
DECEMBER 14 – Seattle, WA | The Showbox
DECEMBER 16 – Vancouver, BC | Commodore Ballroom
DECEMBER 17 – Portland, OR | Roseland Theater
DECEMBER 19 – Oakland, CA | Fox Theater
DECEMBER 21 – Phoenix, AZ | The Van Buren
DECEMBER 22 – Los Angeles, CA | The Wiltern
MUTTS DON’T HEEL EUROPEAN/UK TOUR DATES
MARCH 5 – Helsinki, FI | House of Culture
MARCH 7 – Stockholm, SE | Fållan
MARCH 8 – Oslo, NO | Sentrum Scene
MARCH 10 – Copenhagen, DK | Vega
MARCH 12 – Warsaw, PL | Klub Stodoła
MARCH 15 – Berlin, DE | Huxleys Neue Welt
MARCH 16 – Cologne, DE | Live Music Hall
MARCH 17 – Brussels, BE | La Madeleine
MARCH 20 – Tilburg, NL | Poppodium 013
MARCH 21 – Paris, FR | Elysée Montmartre
MARCH 24 – Bristol, UK | O2 Academy
MARCH 26 – Birmingham, UK | O2 Academy
MARCH 27 – Manchester, UK | Academy
MARCH 29 – Glasgow, UK | SWG3 Galvanizers
MARCH 31 – Dublin, IE | 3Olympia Theatre
APRIL 3 – London, UK | Eventim Apollo
MUTTS DON’T HEEL AUSTRALIA TOUR DATES
APRIL 10 – Brisbane, QLD | Fortitude Music Hall
APRIL 11 – Melbourne, VIC | Forum
APRIL 14 – Sydney, NSW | Enmore Theatre
APRIL 17 – Adelaide, SA | Hindley Street Music Hall
APRIL 19 – Perth, WA | Metro City
The post Leon Thomas Brings His Grammy-Nominated Rock-N-Soul Talents To Atlanta For ‘Mutts Don’t Heel’ Tour [Exclusive] appeared first on Bossip.
Leon Thomas Brings His Grammy-Nominated Rock-N-Soul Talents To Atlanta For ‘Mutts Don’t Heel’ Tour [Exclusive] was originally published on bossip.com