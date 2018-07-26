Racist Columbus Business Man Follows Black Man Home, Calls Him A N-Word

The madness has to stop.

A road rage incident that turned into a racist tirade has gone viral.

A Columbus man, Charles Lovett, posted a video on his Facebook page showing an unidentified white man actually followed him to his home to call him the n-word and harass him about a disagreement on the road.

The racist man who was driving a Uriah’s Heating, Cooling Refrigeration truck insists he didn’t follow Lovett home but Lovett insisted he did. When Lovett approached the white man he said: “I just want to let you know what a n—– you are.”

WARNING: FOLLOWING VIDEO CONTAINS STRONG LANGUAGE

Lovett’s cousin told us that her cousin was not in the wrong in the situation. The white man wanted to pass Lovett illegally and when Lovett tried to explain to the driver he couldn’t do that all hell broke loose.

Lovett wrote “Nobody, African American Mexican Puerto Rican deserves what’s been happening to us across the United States here lately. This incident is just one of many sadly,” on his Facebook post.

UPDATE 7/26/18 12:00PM

According to Columnist Shaun King, the man in the vehicle is the owner of Uriah’s Heating, Cooling Refrigeration. Earlier this week King took to social media to ask people to report this man to the Better Business Bureau. The BBB has since posted a statement about the business saying,

“ALERT

On July 25, 2018, BBB Accreditation was suspended due to consumer submissions to BBB and public information alleging problems with the company concerning integrity.

Due to these matters, this company is not currently meeting all BBB Accreditation standards, specifically Standard 8:

8. Embody Integrity

Approach all business dealings, marketplace transactions and commitments with integrity.”

ABC6 identified the man pictured in the video as Jeffrey Whitman. He has issued an apology to Lovett and the public.

In a statement, Whitman said

“To Charles Lovett and the community,

I apologize for my use of the n word towards Charles Lovett on Tuesday, July 24th. I understand that using the n-word was not only hurtful towards Lovett as an individual, but hurtful towards the Black community at large. Using the word was dehumanizing, unacceptable, and inexcusable. My actions reflect an unhealthy mindset I have developed and I need to work to change. I have served the Black community for the last 9 years, installing furnaces and water heaters with pride. My actions that day are not a reflection of my feelings towards the Black community. I also understand that racial tensions in America are higher than before, and I regret my part in contributing to that tension. I realize that words are hollow without action, and because of the hurt I have caused, I hope I have the opportunity to give back to the Black community that I have harmed in a meaningful way.”

