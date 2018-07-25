CLOSE
Lifestyle
Home > Lifestyle

Having Sex With Your Partner Brings A 48-Hour ‘After Glow’

Here's another way to let your soul glow....

1 reads
Leave a comment
Adoring Couple Embracing in Bed

Source: Digital Vision. / Getty

You know that loving, happy feeling you have after sex? Well it’s not all in your head. Research says that having sex with your partner bring a 48-hour ‘after glow’ feeling to couples, according to Telegraph. 

Scientists asked couples to keep sex diaries to record how many times they had sex and relationship satisfaction.

Research found that feelings of intimacy and happiness in a relationship lasted for two days after sex, but began to fade after three.

The ‘after glow’ effect could be linked to the hormone oxytocin that is released during sex.

Scientists believe the biological reason for the lingering sense of connection between couples is linked to men’s sperm count. When a man has frequent sex, his sperm count diminishes, and it takes approximately 2-3 days to restore his swimmers to maximum capacity. Researchers believe the evolutionary purpose of the ‘after glow’ is to keep partners together until his count increases.

“This is the first research to quantify the length of the sexual afterglow and to examine its benefits,” said head researcher on the project Dr  Andrea Meltzer, of Florida State University,

SOURCE: Psychological Science

RELATED LINKS

Americans Are Having Less Sex Than Ever Before

New Study Shows Attractive People Have Shorter Relationships

 

Having Sex With Your Partner Brings A 48-Hour ‘After Glow’ was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Also On 100.3:
Russ Parr Visit to Cincinnati

Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers

37 photos Launch gallery

Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers

Continue reading Having Sex With Your Partner Brings A 48-Hour ‘After Glow’

Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers

Russ Parr made his return to Cincinnati to party with 100.3 listeners at Brothers!

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 4 months ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 7 months ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 7 months ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 7 months ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 10 months ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 11 months ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 11 months ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 1 year ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 1 year ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 1 year ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 1 year ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 1 year ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 1 year ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 1 year ago
03.23.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close