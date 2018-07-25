CLOSE
National
Disgraced Georgia Lawmaker Jason Spencer Resigns Over His Racist Antics On TV

No one bought Jason Spencer’s flimsy excuse for shameful performance.

The racist Georgia state lawmaker who literally showed his rear end and used the N-word on TV has finally listened to calls to step down from office.

Rep. Jason Spencer submitted his resignation from the Georgia House of Representatives in the early morning hours of Wednesday, the Washington Post reported.

That came after Spencer initially dismissed a demand from Georgia House Speaker David Ralston on Monday to step down, as well as a tweet from Georgia Gov. Nathan Deal who called Spencer’s performance “appalling and offensive” on the Showtime series, “Who is America?”

Spencer sent his notice via email to Ralston’s office, which forwarded the message to the governor.

The disgraced lawmaker appeared Sunday on comedian Sacha Baron Cohen‘s new cable network show. In the program, Cohen disguises himself as a different character each week and tricks politicians and other public officials into saying and doing things they’d be unlikely to do if they knew their performances would air.

Posing as an Israeli terrorism expert named Col. Erran Morad, Cohen and asked Spencer to participate in a training video on how elected officials can prevent themselves from becoming victims of terrorism.

At one point in the show, Spencer yelled the N-word multiple times, with little prompting from the host. Later, Spencer sent an apparent message to terrorists, calling them, “you damn sand ni—ers,” and threatened to cut off their “d—ks” and shove them in their mouths. He also performed his impression of a Chinese tourist. To top things off, the Republican lawmaker displayed his naked behind as a would-be anti-terrorism technique.

In a letter to the Post on Monday, amid a firestorm of condemnation, Spencer gave the flimsy excuse that Cohen took advantage of his fear of a terrorist attack.

