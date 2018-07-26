CLOSE
Feature Story
Home > Feature Story

Anne Hathaway’s Instagram Post On Nia Wilson’s Tragic Death Gives White People A Lesson On Humanity & Privilege

"The murder of Nia Wilson- may she rest in the power and peace she was denied here- is unspeakable AND MUST NOT be met with silence," Hathaway wrote on Instagram.

0 reads
Leave a comment

Actress Anne Hathaway took the word “ally” to greater heights after she posted a powerful message honoring the life of slain Oakland teen Nia Wilson.

But in the same breath, Hathaway’s message also took aim at white privilege, accountability and the ineffectiveness of silence when Black lives are at risk.

Wilson was brutally stabbed in the neck by a white man while riding a BART train on Sunday evening. Her short life and her tragic death have again spurred up raw emotion on the ever-present threat of death due to existing in a Black body.

RELATED: UPDATE: White Male Suspect Apprehended In The Stabbing Death Of 18-Year-Old Nia Wilson

“The murder of Nia Wilson- may she rest in the power and peace she was denied here- is unspeakable AND MUST NOT be met with silence.  She is not a hash tag; she was a black woman and she was murdered in cold blood by a white man,” Hathaway wrote.

The murder of Nia Wilson- may she rest in the power and peace she was denied here- is unspeakable AND MUST NOT be met with silence.  She is not a hash tag; she was a black woman and she was murdered in cold blood by a white man. White people- including me, including you- must take into the marrow of our privileged bones the truth that ALL black people fear for their lives DAILY in America and have done so for GENERATIONS.  White people DO NOT have equivalence for this fear of violence. Given those givens, we must ask our (white)selves- how “decent” are we really?  Not in our intent, but in our actions?  In our lack of action? Peace and prayers and JUSTICE for Nia and the Wilson family xx Note: the comments for this post are closed. #blacklivesmatter #antiracist #noexcuse #sayhername #earntherighttosayhername

A post shared by Anne Hathaway (@annehathaway) on

 

“White people- including me, including you- must take into the marrow of our privileged bones the truth that ALL black people fear for their lives DAILY in America and have done so for GENERATIONS.  White people DO NOT have equivalence for this fear of violence,” she continued.

Hathaway is not the only celebrity who has used their platform and privilege to call out racial violence towards Black men and women in America. She often uses her Instagram to call out social justices. Her Wednesday message is a powerful examination that being a true ally starts with actions such as this. To operate in the function of “allyship” or “allyhood, you must examine and rebuke America’s long storied history of violence against people of color and the privilege bestowed upon you. But like Hathaway, you must also take it a step further and ask this of your white brethren.

“Given those givens, we must ask our (white)selves- how “decent” are we really?  Not in our intent, but in our actions?  In our lack of action? Peace and prayers and JUSTICE for Nia and the Wilson family,” Hathaway wrote.

“Note: the comments for this post are closed,” she concluded in true NeNe Leakes” “I said what I said,” fashion.

Thank you Anne Hathaway for acknowledging that Nia’s Black life mattered.

DON’T MISS:

From Prostitute To Preacher: How One Former Sex Worker Became A Minister & Advocate For Black Women

This Mother Turned Her Heartbreak Into The Nation’s Largest Urban Health Festival

How I Became Comfortable In My Own Skin After Years Of Dealing With Hyperpigmentation

Anne Hathaway’s Instagram Post On Nia Wilson’s Tragic Death Gives White People A Lesson On Humanity & Privilege was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Also On 100.3:
Russ Parr Visit to Cincinnati

Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers

37 photos Launch gallery

Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers

Continue reading Anne Hathaway’s Instagram Post On Nia Wilson’s Tragic Death Gives White People A Lesson On Humanity & Privilege

Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers

Russ Parr made his return to Cincinnati to party with 100.3 listeners at Brothers!

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 4 months ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 7 months ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 7 months ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 7 months ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 10 months ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 11 months ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 11 months ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 1 year ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 1 year ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 1 year ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 1 year ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 1 year ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 1 year ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 1 year ago
03.23.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close