Ohio Lights Up: Rare 'Northern Lights' Seen Across the State [PHOTOS]
Ohio Lights Up: Rare ‘Northern Lights’ Seen Across the State [PHOTOS]
Ohioans who looked up Tuesday night were in for a solar treat… The northern lights made an unexpected appearance!
Between 8:30PM and 11PM, the aurora borealis was visible across Cincinnati, Columbus, to Cleveland. The glow began to fade shortly after 10PM, but not before sky watchers could captured the lights on camera.
RELATED: Ohio Minimum Wage Will Increase in 2026 Under New Proposal
Former Cincinnati Observatory astronomer Dean Regas said the event was tied to a “G4-class geomagnetic storm”, one of the most powerful categories.
Regas: “Auroras are caused by massive eruptions on the surface of the sun. Solar material blasts off the sun and rockets through space at over one million miles per hour. After several days that material slams into the Earth’s magnetic field and creates northern lights.”
The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) reported that several coronal mass ejections (bursts of energy from the sun) reached Earth’s atmosphere Tuesday evening.
RELATED: The Ultimate Fall Playlist: Hits from the 80s, 90s, and Today
While the light show dims late in the night, Regas said Ohioans shouldn’t rule out another appearance.
“The sun is still extremely active and is sending more material our way…”
Last year’s strongest solar storm in two decades produced similar lights across the Northern Hemisphere, and this week, Ohio got its turn under the historic glow.
Drive away from the city lights and take a chance to go see them for yourselves before November 13th.
Check out photos from across Ohio, Kentucky, and Indiana to see the Northern Lights!
- Ohio Lights Up: Rare ‘Northern Lights’ Seen Across the State [PHOTOS]
- Tyrese Gibson & Mona Scott-Young Bring Aid to Jamaica After Hurricane
- Erykah Badu Channels Attention In Berlin Ahead of New Album
- Kroger Launches Affordable “Freshgiving” Bundle To Feed 10 For Under $5 A Person
- Beyoncé & Tina Knowles Celebrate Kris Jenner’s 70th Birthday Bash
- Nicki Minaj Faces Backlash After Reposting Trump White House TikTok
- Trump Says Rep. Ilhan Omar Can’t Challenge Him On Constitution Because She’s ‘From Somalia’
- NC Influencer Order Pay $1.75M To Husband’s Ex-Wife in Damages Over ‘Affair’
- WELP! Kombative Kim K ‘Pathological Liar’ Lambasts Psychics Who Said She’d Pass The Bar Exam–‘Full Of S***!’
- “Betty Boop” Horror Film Heading To America
Ohio Lights Up: Rare ‘Northern Lights’ Seen Across the State [PHOTOS] was originally published on thebuzzcincy.com