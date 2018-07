One of the tapes that Michael Cohen released proves a lot. But, there are also people who think that nothing too bad happened. But it boils down to this, Donald Trump is a liar and everyone around him is a liar too. Trump has lied about so much but his supporters pretend not to know that he’s a liar.

Don’t Miss Out! Follow The D.L. Hughley Show on Twitter and Instagram & Keep Up On Facebook Too!

Close Thank you for subscribing!

DL’s GED Section: ‘He Lies When The Truth Will Do’ was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

Also On 100.3: