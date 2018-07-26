CLOSE
National
Home > National

Really? This Republican Is Giving Away A Machine To Build ‘Untraceable’ AR-15s

Austin Petersen is desperately trying to drum up his base.

1 reads
Leave a comment

AR-15s are one of the main weapons used in mass shootings, so naturally a Republican candidate for U.S. Senate was encouraging his supporters to build the dangerous military weapons.

See Also: Papa John’s CEO Resigns After Condemning NFL Anthem Protests

Austin Petersen is desperately trying to win Missouri’s Republican nomination to run for Democratic incumbent Sen. Claire McCaskill’s seat. The primary was scheduled for Aug. 7, but Petersen was expected to lose after his opponent Josh Hawley was endorsed by Donald Trump.

However, desperate times can many times call for hateful measures. Hence, Petersen said via an email to his supporters that he will “giveaway” a “milling machine” that can build “untraceable” AR-15 rifles, according to The Kansas City Star. He claimed the so-called “prize” will “trigger a few more liberals and mainstream media.”

The Riverfront Times explained that a milling machine is “somewhat akin to a 3-D printer, only it’s capable of fashioning aluminum and not just plastic — allows users to create so-called ‘ghost guns’ untraceable by law enforcement. There’s a long waiting list to get your hands on one of these machines; prospective customers must resort to paying a $250 deposit and biding their time until 2019.”

Peterson reportedly received the milling machine from a donor and he is now taking raffle entries. He will chose a winner on election night.

Petersen is a serious proponent of guns.

“Your right to bear arms is a fundamental, unalienable right protected by the Second Amendment,” his site reads. “The government has no power to take away your means of self-defense.”

Although it is doubtful Peterson will win, let’s hope this man stays far away from Congress.

SEE ALSO:

Meet Jogger Joe, The Man Who Took Racist Cue From BBQ Becky In Tossing Homeless Man’s Clothes

Trump-Supporting DA Calls ‘Ghetto’ Maxine Waters A ‘Bitch,’ Can’t Believe She Hasn’t Been Shot

This Colin Kaepernick Retweet Says Everything You Need To Know About The NFL Players’ Anthem Grievance

US-SCHOOL-SHOOTING-PROTEST-POLITICS

95 Photos Of Black People Marching For Our Lives

93 photos Launch gallery

95 Photos Of Black People Marching For Our Lives

Continue reading 95 Photos Of Black People Marching For Our Lives

95 Photos Of Black People Marching For Our Lives

Black folks were representing in full force at the dozens of March for Our Lives rallies held across the globe on March 24, 2018, attracting hundreds of thousands of students, activists, celebrities and other world citizens concerned about the disturbing levels of gun violence that plagues the U.S like no other nation. As the disproportionate victims of gun violence in America, Black people made sure their voices were heard. Have a look at the youthful faces of the country's current and future freedom fighters as well as their colorful, clever signs.

Really? This Republican Is Giving Away A Machine To Build ‘Untraceable’ AR-15s was originally published on newsone.com

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 4 months ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 7 months ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 7 months ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 7 months ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 10 months ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 11 months ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 11 months ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 1 year ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 1 year ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 1 year ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 1 year ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 1 year ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 1 year ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 1 year ago
03.23.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close