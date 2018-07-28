CLOSE
Take Me to The Matinee

100.3 RNB and Old School want to send you and your class, school, daycare or senior citizen group to see the amazing UniverSoul Circus coming to Cincinnati August 22 through September 3rd.

All you have to do is upload a picture of yourself or your group and tell us why in 100 words or less why we should pick your group to treat to the UniverSoul Circus!

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY.  Void where prohibited.  Open to legal residents of the United States residing within the Cincinnati, OH metropolitan area who are 18 years of age or older unless otherwise specified.  The “Take me to the Matinee….Under the Big Top” sweepstakes ends Friday, August 10th 2018, 11:59 p.m.  Subject to Official Rules.

