CLOSE
Feature Story
Home > Feature Story

Ving Rhames Held At Gunpoint In His Own Home Because Neighbor Believed A ‘Large Black Man’ Broke In

Just because someone is a celebrity doesn't mean they are exempt from racial profiling.

0 reads
Leave a comment
'Mission: Impossible III' New York City Premiere - Arrivals

Source: Lawrence Lucier / Getty

Just because someone is a celebrity doesn’t mean they are exempt from racial profiling. Just ask Golden Globe winner Ving Rhames. 

During a recent conversation about racism on SiriusXM’s The Clay Cane Show, the Mission: Impossible — Fallout star said that earlier this year he was held at gunpoint after a neighbor called the police because they believed a “large Black man” had broken into his Santa Monica, California home.

The ordeal went down while he was watching ESPN in the early afternoon.

“I get up, I open the door and there’s a red dot pointed at my face from a 9-millimeter [gun], and they say, ‘Put up your hands.’ Literally,” he claimed.

Thankfully, because the officer recognized him, the actor quickly diffused the potentially violent situation.

“He said it was a mistake and apologized,” the actor said, adding that he was still shaken. “My problem is, and I said this to them, what if it was my son and he had a video game remote or something and you thought it was a gun?”

Rhames claims the cop later admitted that a neighbor called 911 on him.

“Myself, the sergeant and one other officer, we went over to that house, which was across the street from my place, and the person denied it,” Rhames said.

He continued: “Here I am in my own home, alone in some basketball shorts. Just because someone called and said a large black man is breaking in, when I opened up the wooden door a 9mm is pointed at me.”

Of course, folks took to Twitter to sound off about what happened to Rhames:

Listen to his entire interview with Clay Cane below:

RELATED NEWS:

‘Coupon Carl’ Calls Cops On Black Woman At CVS Because He Believed Her Coupon Was Fake

#PoolPatrolPatty: White Apartment Manager Fired After Calling Police On Black Man For Wearing Socks

White Woman Calls Cops On California Man Listening To A Yoga CD In His Car

The White Woman Who Called Police At A Black BBQ Has Become The Greatest Meme Of All Time

13 photos Launch gallery

The White Woman Who Called Police At A Black BBQ Has Become The Greatest Meme Of All Time

Continue reading The White Woman Who Called Police At A Black BBQ Has Become The Greatest Meme Of All Time

The White Woman Who Called Police At A Black BBQ Has Become The Greatest Meme Of All Time

She called the cops and now the world is laughing at her.

Ving Rhames Held At Gunpoint In His Own Home Because Neighbor Believed A ‘Large Black Man’ Broke In was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 4 months ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 7 months ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 7 months ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 7 months ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 10 months ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 11 months ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 11 months ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 1 year ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 1 year ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 1 year ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 1 year ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 1 year ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 1 year ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 1 year ago
03.23.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close