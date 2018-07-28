Ving Rhames Held At Gunpoint In His Own Home Because Neighbor Believed A ‘Large Black Man’ Broke In

Just because someone is a celebrity doesn’t mean they are exempt from racial profiling. Just ask Golden Globe winner Ving Rhames.

During a recent conversation about racism on SiriusXM’s The Clay Cane Show, the Mission: Impossible — Fallout star said that earlier this year he was held at gunpoint after a neighbor called the police because they believed a “large Black man” had broken into his Santa Monica, California home.

The ordeal went down while he was watching ESPN in the early afternoon.

“I get up, I open the door and there’s a red dot pointed at my face from a 9-millimeter [gun], and they say, ‘Put up your hands.’ Literally,” he claimed.

Thankfully, because the officer recognized him, the actor quickly diffused the potentially violent situation.

“He said it was a mistake and apologized,” the actor said, adding that he was still shaken. “My problem is, and I said this to them, what if it was my son and he had a video game remote or something and you thought it was a gun?”

Rhames claims the cop later admitted that a neighbor called 911 on him.

“Myself, the sergeant and one other officer, we went over to that house, which was across the street from my place, and the person denied it,” Rhames said.

He continued: “Here I am in my own home, alone in some basketball shorts. Just because someone called and said a large black man is breaking in, when I opened up the wooden door a 9mm is pointed at me.”

Of course, folks took to Twitter to sound off about what happened to Rhames:

Large black man enters home.

Neighbors call cops, police enter, hold man at gunpoint.

Chief recognizes man – Ving Rhames of Mission Impossible.

Orders officers to stand down. Turns out,

It was his own home. This is straight racism.

This is America.https://t.co/iCmzwF8Hh6 — Simran Jeet Singh (@SikhProf) July 28, 2018

"Police, there's a big, Black, man in the house. Like really big. He looks like Ving Rhames… Oh wait a second." https://t.co/40R9HINAN0 via @Blavity — W. Kamau Bell (@wkamaubell) July 28, 2018

In 2018, people of color should be able to access public places and THEIR OWN HOMES with out being the targets of racism-fueled attacks, insults, and threat of death. What would have happened if nobody had recognized Ving Rhames? https://t.co/Dv0T4zgS8X — Dani Bostick (@danibostick) July 28, 2018

And then the chickenshit neighbor denied it. https://t.co/uofMdiSCTN — N. K. Jemisin (@nkjemisin) July 27, 2018

Ving Rhames' net worth is $16 million. Better economic status does not cure racism. Maybe his neighbors forgot to take their racial supplements. https://t.co/Ei4bl5GTIM — Ragnarok Lobster (@eclecticbrotha) July 28, 2018

First, how can you not realize your neighbor is Ving Rhames? Second, how do you mistake a guy walking into a house (which he may own or may be visiting) for a guy breaking in unless Ving doesn’t believe in keys and crowbars his own door every time he comes home? — Adam Stone (@athompstone) July 28, 2018

Listen to his entire interview with Clay Cane below:

