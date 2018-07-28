Michelle Williams Thanks Fans After Seeking Treatment For Depression

Michelle Williams is back on social media a few weeks after checking herself into a facility in California to combat depression.

“Thank you ALL sooooooooooooooo much for every message of love and support sent!” she wrote on Instagram. “My family, friends and fiancé have been AWESOME! Sitting here reflecting on the past two weeks. I had no plans of what I was going through being public BUT now that it is I have a made an even BIGGER commitment to the mental health awareness area.”

She continued, displaying that her sense of humor is still with her, “So many people are suffering, hurting, hopeless, lost and don’t see a way out but there is. Depression sucks, but my faith in God and my commitment to doing the work to stay well is my way out! You have to do the work even when you’re tired and feel the heaviness. Take one step at a time! Don’t overwhelm yourself. If you can just get up out the bed and brush your teeth and shower…..DO IT. For people dealing with depression, that is a HUGE step! Now don’t be depressed AND stinky…..pick a struggle! (y’all know I had to add some humor).”

Williams had checked into a mental health facility on July 17th and the Destiny’s Child singer had been open about her struggles with mental health in the past.

