CLOSE
Feature Story
Home > Feature Story

Michelle Williams Thanks Fans After Seeking Treatment For Depression

Michelle says she still has her sense of humor

0 reads
Leave a comment
Jesus Christ Superstar Arena Rock Spectacular North American Tour Press Conference

Source: Kevin Mazur / Getty

Michelle Williams is back on social media a few weeks after checking herself into a facility in California to combat depression.

“Thank you ALL sooooooooooooooo much for every message of love and support sent!” she wrote on Instagram. “My family, friends and fiancé have been AWESOME! Sitting here reflecting on the past two weeks. I had no plans of what I was going through being public BUT now that it is I have a made an even BIGGER commitment to the mental health awareness area.”

She continued, displaying that her sense of humor is still with her,  “So many people are suffering, hurting, hopeless, lost and don’t see a way out but there is. Depression sucks, but my faith in God and my commitment to doing the work to stay well is my way out! You have to do the work even when you’re tired and feel the heaviness. Take one step at a time! Don’t overwhelm yourself. If you can just get up out the bed and brush your teeth and shower…..DO IT. For people dealing with depression, that is a HUGE step! Now don’t be depressed AND stinky…..pick a struggle! (y’all know I had to add some humor).”

Williams had checked into a mental health facility on July 17th and the Destiny’s Child singer had been open about her struggles with mental health in the past.

RELATED: Michelle Williams Checks Herself Into A Rehab Facility To Fight Depression

RELATED: Michelle Williams Talks Mental Health: ‘I Was Suicidal’ [VIDEO]

Thank you ALL sooooooooooooooo much for every message of love and support sent! My family, friends and fiancé have been AWESOME! Sitting here reflecting on the past two weeks. I had no plans of what I was going through being public BUT now that it is I have a made an even BIGGER commitment to the mental health awareness area. So many people are suffering, hurting, hopeless, lost and don’t see a way out but there is. Depression sucks, but my faith in God and my commitment to doing the work to stay well is my way out! You have to do the work even when you’re tired and feel the heaviness. Take one step at a time! Don’t overwhelm yourself. If you can just get up out the bed and brush your teeth and shower…..DO IT. For people dealing with depression , that is a HUGE step! Now don’t be depressed AND stinky…..pick a struggle! 🤣 (y’all know I had to add some humor) Anyhoo…..I love you all very much! Talk soon! ❤️ (yes I need a fill and my roots need to be flat ironed….bye…..I haven’t lost my humor) ❤️ Oh……Miss Tina cooked a HUGE meal for me the other night too, I just wanted to make y’all jealous! 🤷🏽‍♀️

A post shared by Michelle Williams (@michellewilliams) on

Join The Majic Text Club And Get The Latest Music, Exclusive Contests and Entertainment News On Your Phone

Michelle Williams Thanks Fans After Seeking Treatment For Depression was originally published on myhoustonmajic.com

Also On 100.3:
Russ Parr Visit to Cincinnati

Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers

37 photos Launch gallery

Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers

Continue reading Michelle Williams Thanks Fans After Seeking Treatment For Depression

Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers

Russ Parr made his return to Cincinnati to party with 100.3 listeners at Brothers!

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 4 months ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 7 months ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 7 months ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 7 months ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 10 months ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 11 months ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 11 months ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 1 year ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 1 year ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 1 year ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 1 year ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 1 year ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 1 year ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 1 year ago
03.23.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close