CLOSE
Features
Home > Features

Here We Go: New MacCoins Are About To Be A Valuable Asset For McDonald’s Fiends

Don't lose yourself.

0 reads
Leave a comment
McDonald's

Source: Getty / Getty

No matter how you feel about McDonald’s, the fast food restaurant will find some way to keep you hooked whether you like it or not.

This time, they’re hitting folks with the MacCoin.

The promotional bid comes as a way to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the Big Mac.

According to CNBC, starting at the lunch rush on Thursday, August 2, people can receive a MacCoin with the purchase of a Big Mac at 14,000 participating restaurants in the U.S.

The MacCoin can be used to purchase another Big Mac…

…obviously.

 

The promotion will run for the rest of 2018 in the U.S. and other participating countries. Thursday was selected as the release date because it’ll mark the 100th birthday of Jim Delligatti, who invented, you guessed it, the Big Mac. The MacCoin will have five different designs, coinciding with the five decades the Big Mac was selling.

McDonald’s sold 1.3 billion Big Macs last year, so this promotion is sure to fill tummies and bring more bucks to Ronald McDonald.

 

We’ll try not to judge you if some MacCoins slip from your bag of quarters at the laundry mat.

 

Here We Go: New MacCoins Are About To Be A Valuable Asset For McDonald’s Fiends was originally published on globalgrind.com

Also On 100.3:
Russ Parr Visit to Cincinnati

Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers

37 photos Launch gallery

Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers

Continue reading Here We Go: New MacCoins Are About To Be A Valuable Asset For McDonald’s Fiends

Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers

Russ Parr made his return to Cincinnati to party with 100.3 listeners at Brothers!

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 4 months ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 7 months ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 7 months ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 7 months ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 10 months ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 11 months ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 11 months ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 1 year ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 1 year ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 1 year ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 1 year ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 1 year ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 1 year ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 1 year ago
03.23.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close