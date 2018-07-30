Lauryn Hill Releases An Acoustic “Ex-Factor” Music Video For Fashion Campaign

It seems Ms. Lauryn Hill is continuing to celebrate the 20th anniversary of her seminal album The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill.
First, she kicked off the festivities with a massive tour (one that’s had some success and some disappointments), and now she’s bringing her fashion sense to the picture.
Hill teamed up with Woolrich for their autumn/winter 2018 campaign and the results are beautiful. According to Vogue, Ms. Hill took huge creative control behind and in front of the camera, resulting in a series of photographs and a music video where Lauryn sings an acoustic version of her song “Ex-Factor.”
Lauryn seems to be the first in a series of artists who will be apart of Woolrich’s “Woolrich: American Soul Since 1830” campaign.
You can peep her moving music video for yourself below, then head over to Vogue for some of the stunning pictures!