Pusha T Announces Big Baby News With Wife Virginia— But Fans Question THIS Parenting Paragraph–‘Never Teach Me To Change A Diaper’

After reuniting with his brother Malice, returning to music, and snagging a Grammy nomination, Pusha T is now expecting another “masterpiece”; this time with his wife. But while the baby news is exciting, some fans have copious comments about the caption he shared, where he admitted to living the soft life with fatherhood, considering that he doesn’t even know how to change a diaper.

In a post shared to Instagram, Pusha’s wife, Virginia, announced that she’s pregnant with their second child.

The little one will join big brother Nigel Brixx Thornton, 5, and what’s more? His rapper dad revealed that baby No. 2 is a boy. A second round of Clipse, anyone?

Though “Ginny” kept her announcement short and sweet, Papa Push penned a poignant letter to his eldest son about his new responsibilities as a big brother while also giving his wife much-deserved flowers.

“Nigel, you ask and you shall receive…but this time it was mommy who made it happen. She prayed day and night, struggled with disappointments, but she never gave up on your wishes,” he said in the caption. “You are gonna owe her big time!! New responsibility, new standards, and new expectations all come with being a big brother…I hope you are ready. It’s time to share them toys, teach your gifts, and love on the new best friend that mommy gave you. You’re gonna love it, just look at your daddy and Uncle Mookie…what’s better than that?” The second pararaph of his announcement, however, raised eyebrows as the VA rapper detailed his cushy dad life that apparently includes not changing diapers, meal prepping, or assisting a child with their snotty nose. “@babyginny thank you for my second baby boy…i hope you carry on with tradition and never teach me how to change a diaper, prep a meal, suck out a snotty nose, or anything else a Supermom does. You make things very easy for me and I love and appreciate you for it all. See you spring 2026 my boy…” People are now weighing in and accusing the rapper of leaving his wife high and dry…. while others are making jokes at Papa Push’s expense and alleging that he’s a hypocrite considering the past pressure he put on Drake to reveal his son, Adonis.

What do YOU think about Pusha T’s puzzling parenting paragraph?

