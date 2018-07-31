LeBron James Says Donald Trump Is Using Sports To Divide Us

Via | HotNewHipHop

It appears Lebron James believes President Donald Trump is trying to use athletics and its athletes to split up the country. In a new interview with CNN’s Dom Lennon on Monday, King James opened up about his thoughts on President Trump, explaining why he called him a “bum” & believing he’s using sports to divide the country.

“What I’ve noticed over the past few months, he’s kinda used sports to kinda divide us,” James said, “and that’s something that I can’t relate to. I can’t sit back and say nothing. Sports was the first time I was ever around someone white,” revealed the four-time NBA MVP. “I got an opportunity to see them and learn about them, and they got the opportunity to learn about me … And I was like, ‘Oh wow, this is all because of sports.’”

