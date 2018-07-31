CLOSE
Feature Story
Home > Feature Story

LeBron James Says Donald Trump Is Using Sports To Divide Us

0 reads
Leave a comment
Cleveland Cavaliers v Indiana Pacers - Game Four

Source: Jeff Haynes / Getty

Via | HotNewHipHop

LeBron James sits down with CNN’s Don Lemon for a new interview.

It appears Lebron James believes President Donald Trump is trying to use athletics and its athletes to split up the country. In a new interview with CNN’s Dom Lennon on Monday, King James opened up about his thoughts on President Trump, explaining why he called him a “bum” & believing he’s using sports to divide the country.

“What I’ve noticed over the past few months, he’s kinda used sports to kinda divide us,” James said, “and that’s something that I can’t relate to. I can’t sit back and say nothing. Sports was the first time I was ever around someone white,” revealed the four-time NBA MVP. “I got an opportunity to see them and learn about them, and they got the opportunity to learn about me … And I was like, ‘Oh wow, this is all because of sports.’”

READ MORE

 

LeBron James Says Donald Trump Is Using Sports To Divide Us was originally published on zhiphopcleveland.com

Also On 100.3:
Russ Parr Visit to Cincinnati

Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers

37 photos Launch gallery

Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers

Continue reading LeBron James Says Donald Trump Is Using Sports To Divide Us

Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers

Russ Parr made his return to Cincinnati to party with 100.3 listeners at Brothers!

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 4 months ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 7 months ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 7 months ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 7 months ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 10 months ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 11 months ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 11 months ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 1 year ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 1 year ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 1 year ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 1 year ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 1 year ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 1 year ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 1 year ago
03.23.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close