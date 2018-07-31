Duane Martin Wants Spousal Support From Tisha Campbell-Martin

We were all shocked by Tisha Campbell-Martin and Duane Martin’s divorce announcement after 21 years of marriage. According to court documents, Martin is now requesting spousal support from Campbell.

Campbell first requested spousal support from Martin and accused the actor of hiding and misappropriating funds during their marriage. According to TheBlast.com, Martin called her accusations “patently false.” However, both Martin and Campbell were reportedly sanctioned by the trustee handling their bankruptcy proceedings for hiding $50,000.

TMZ broke the story that Campbell filed for divorce in February. “After 27 years of being together and two amazing children, it pains me to announce that I’ve filed for divorce. It’s an emotional time and I graciously ask for privacy for me, our children and the rest of our family,” she said.

As of now, both are in agreement over joint custody of their two children.

