CLOSE
National
Home > National

Richard Sherman on Jerry Jones’ Anthem Policy: ‘Old Plantation Mentality’

0 reads
Leave a comment
Cleveland Browns v Indianapolis Colts

Source: Michael Reaves / Getty

NFL cornerback Richard Sherman, never known to hold his tongue, said Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones has an “old plantation mentality” in demanding that his players stand for the national anthem.

Last week, Jones said his Cowboys will not be allowed to stay in the locker room during the anthem, and must be on the field for the pre-game ceremony and standing at attention. The stance is counter to the league’s new (now suspended) anthem policy, which states players must stand on the sideline during the national anthem or wait in the locker room.

Sherman, who signed with the San Francisco 49ers in the off-season, hinted it was far from surprising Jones had chosen to implement such a team policy.

“The owner of the Dallas Cowboys, with the old plantation mentality,” Sherman said of Jones during an interview with USA Today on Monday. “What did you expect?”

Of course Donald Trump praised Jones’ proclamation in a supportive tweet last week.

Just as predictably, Jones’ stance was dismissed by a number of players. On Friday, Philadelphia Eagles safety Malcolm Jenkins called Jones a “bully” and urged NFL owners to stand up to him.

Former Cowboys wide receiver Terrell Owens also used the same adjective to describe his former employer.

“[Jerry Jones] is being a bully,” Owens, who played for the Cowboys between 2006 and 2008, told Fox Sports Radio on Sunday. “You’re basically stripping someone of their right to do what they want to in a peaceful protest […] To put guys in a situation where they have to do something, that’s not right. That’s totally wrong.”

 

SOURCE: EURweb.com

Article Courtesy of EURweb

First Picture Courtesy of Patrick Smith and Getty Images

Second Picture Courtesy of Michael Reaves and Getty Images

Tweet Courtesy of Twitter and EURweb

New York Knicks v Cleveland Cavaliers

Our Love for the Cavs' Kevin Love Edition [PHOTOS]

33 photos Launch gallery

Our Love for the Cavs' Kevin Love Edition [PHOTOS]

Continue reading Our Love for the Cavs’ Kevin Love Edition [PHOTOS]

Our Love for the Cavs' Kevin Love Edition [PHOTOS]

Richard Sherman on Jerry Jones’ Anthem Policy: ‘Old Plantation Mentality’ was originally published on wzakcleveland.com

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 4 months ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 7 months ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 7 months ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 7 months ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 10 months ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 11 months ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 11 months ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 1 year ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 1 year ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 1 year ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 1 year ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 1 year ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 1 year ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 1 year ago
03.23.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close