Richard Sherman on Jerry Jones’ Anthem Policy: ‘Old Plantation Mentality’

NFL cornerback Richard Sherman, never known to hold his tongue, said Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones has an “old plantation mentality” in demanding that his players stand for the national anthem.
Last week, Jones said his Cowboys will not be allowed to stay in the locker room during the anthem, and must be on the field for the pre-game ceremony and standing at attention. The stance is counter to the league’s new (now suspended) anthem policy, which states players must stand on the sideline during the national anthem or wait in the locker room.
Sherman, who signed with the San Francisco 49ers in the off-season, hinted it was far from surprising Jones had chosen to implement such a team policy.
“The owner of the Dallas Cowboys, with the old plantation mentality,” Sherman said of Jones during an interview with USA Today on Monday. “What did you expect?”
Of course Donald Trump praised Jones’ proclamation in a supportive tweet last week.
Just as predictably, Jones’ stance was dismissed by a number of players. On Friday, Philadelphia Eagles safety Malcolm Jenkins called Jones a “bully” and urged NFL owners to stand up to him.
Former Cowboys wide receiver Terrell Owens also used the same adjective to describe his former employer.
“[Jerry Jones] is being a bully,” Owens, who played for the Cowboys between 2006 and 2008, told Fox Sports Radio on Sunday. “You’re basically stripping someone of their right to do what they want to in a peaceful protest […] To put guys in a situation where they have to do something, that’s not right. That’s totally wrong.”
SOURCE: EURweb.com
Article Courtesy of EURweb
First Picture Courtesy of Patrick Smith and Getty Images
Second Picture Courtesy of Michael Reaves and Getty Images
Tweet Courtesy of Twitter and EURweb
Our Love for the Cavs' Kevin Love Edition [PHOTOS]
Our Love for the Cavs' Kevin Love Edition [PHOTOS]
1. Kevin Love, ESPN Body IssueSource:ESPN 1 of 33
2. New York Knicks v Cleveland CavaliersSource:Getty 2 of 33
3. US-POLITICS-BASKETBALL-OBAMASource:Getty 3 of 33
4. Toronto Raptors v Cleveland Cavaliers - Game FiveSource:Getty 4 of 33
5. 2016 NBA Champion Cleveland Cavaliers Airport ArrivalSource:Getty 5 of 33
6. Cleveland Cavaliers Victory Parade And RallySource:Getty 6 of 33
7. Cleveland Cavaliers Victory Parade And RallySource:Getty 7 of 33
8. Cleveland Cavaliers Victory Parade and RallySource:Getty 8 of 33
9. New York Knicks v Cleveland CavaliersSource:Getty 9 of 33
10. New York Knicks v Cleveland CavaliersSource:Getty 10 of 33
11. New York Knicks v Cleveland CavaliersSource:Getty 11 of 33
12. Toronto Raptors v Cleveland Cavaliers - Game FiveSource:Getty 12 of 33
13. Toronto Raptors v Cleveland Cavaliers - Game FiveSource:Getty 13 of 33
14. 2016 NBA Champion Cleveland Cavaliers Airport ArrivalSource:Getty 14 of 33
15. 2016 NBA Champion Cleveland Cavaliers Airport ArrivalSource:Getty 15 of 33
16. The 2016 ESPYS - ShowSource:Getty 16 of 33
17. The 2016 ESPYS - ShowSource:Getty 17 of 33
18. New York Knicks v Cleveland CavaliersSource:Getty 18 of 33
19. New York Knicks v Cleveland CavaliersSource:Getty 19 of 33
20. New York Knicks v Cleveland CavaliersSource:Getty 20 of 33
21. New York Knicks v Cleveland CavaliersSource:Getty 21 of 33
22. 2016 NBA Champions Cleveland Cavaliers Visit The White HouseSource:Getty 22 of 33
23. 2016 NBA Champions Cleveland Cavaliers Visit The White HouseSource:Getty 23 of 33
24. Cleveland Cavaliers v Boston Celtics - Game FiveSource:Getty 24 of 33
25. Cleveland Cavaliers v Boston Celtics - Game FiveSource:Getty 25 of 33
26. Boston Celtics v Cleveland Cavaliers - Game FourSource:Getty 26 of 33
27. Boston Celtics v Cleveland Cavaliers - Game FourSource:Getty 27 of 33
28. 2017 NBA Finals - Practice and Media AvailabilitySource:Getty 28 of 33
29. 2017 NBA Finals - Practice and Media AvailabilitySource:Getty 29 of 33
30. 2016 NBA Champion Cleveland Cavaliers Airport ArrivalSource:Getty 30 of 33
31. 2016 NBA Champion Cleveland Cavaliers Airport ArrivalSource:Getty 31 of 33
32. Toronto Raptors v Cleveland Cavaliers - Game FiveSource:Getty 32 of 33
33. Toronto Raptors v Cleveland Cavaliers - Game FiveSource:Getty 33 of 33
Richard Sherman on Jerry Jones’ Anthem Policy: ‘Old Plantation Mentality’ was originally published on wzakcleveland.com