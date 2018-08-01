CLOSE
Feature Story
Home > Feature Story

Choreographer ‘Hollywood’ Talks Working With Diddy, Artistry & His Thoughts On Dance Challenges

With every move there's a lesson.

0 reads
Leave a comment
Hollywood

Source: Queen Yan / Hollywood

Hollywood is making calculated steps. The 31-year-old choreographer has already built a career for himself, arranging moves for artists like Beyoncé and Nicki Minaj. But in the world of social media and dance challenges, he still works to stay focused on his craft in a way that’s authentic to him.

 

Growing up in uptown New York, Dyckman to be specific, Hollywood started dancing at the age of seven with hip hop as his main focus. He eventually got his big break around the age of 21 when he choreographed Lil Mama‘s “G-Slide (Tour Bus)” music video. Ever since then, the gigs have been rolling in, but not without a few surprises and obstacles. Peep our quick chat below, where Hollywood explains how a personal tragedy and a Black excellence pioneer helped him become the dancer he is today.

1. You’ve worked with a lot of major music artists. What were some of the ways you were able to get these gigs?

By promoting my work and creating visuals for artists with my specific vision. I also came up with social media around the same time everybody else was coming up with it. Some of my routines went viral and they got into the right hands, which is how I got the Diddy job, the Nicki Minaj and how I got Beyoncé.

2. Was there a particular quirk or something that surprised you when working with an artist?

When I worked with Diddy, it wasn’t that I was surprised, but it was more of a confirmation of how hard this man really works and how there’s not a “no.” If you want something done, it’s going to be done, but it’s because it requires greatness from everybody that is around.

If you’re not putting out great things, people don’t think they’re great. And if you’re putting out okay things, then people are going to attach that okay-ness to your brand. So it’s just about being very good at what you do, and working hard and being the best.

 

3. What would you say are the pros and cons of social media as a dancer, especially in light of recent dance challenges/crazes?

The pros are how quick you can be discovered , how the masses can see your work, and how you can influence and become a huge brand with endorsements.

The cons are how everyone wants everything quick and the over-saturation. Quantity does not necessarily mean quality, so a lot of people are just putting work out just to put work out and not a lot of us are really getting that quality.

As for the dance challenges, I think they are very inclusive to people that aren’t dancers and so it’s a good thing. On the other side, sometimes a lot of the inclusion separates the seriousness from people taking dance as an art and not just as a gimmick. So it’s like a balance. It’s good and bad sometimes.

4. Were there any obstacles in your personal life that heavily influenced your dancing?

The passing of my mother made me realize how short life is and how truly dance is my all. It has saved me from a lot of things and has refocused my mind to express myself and emotions through my passion.

Choreographer ‘Hollywood’ Talks Working With Diddy, Artistry & His Thoughts On Dance Challenges was originally published on GlobalGrind.com

Also On 100.3:
Russ Parr Visit to Cincinnati

Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers

37 photos Launch gallery

Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers

Continue reading Choreographer ‘Hollywood’ Talks Working With Diddy, Artistry & His Thoughts On Dance Challenges

Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers

Russ Parr made his return to Cincinnati to party with 100.3 listeners at Brothers!

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 4 months ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 7 months ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 7 months ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 7 months ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 10 months ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 11 months ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 11 months ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 1 year ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 1 year ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 1 year ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 1 year ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 1 year ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 1 year ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 1 year ago
03.23.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close