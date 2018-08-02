CLOSE
National
Fatal Shooting Of 10-Year-Old Makiyah Wilson Is Getting Little To No Media Attention

Wilson was killed in front of her home in Washington, D.C. on July 16.

The fatal shooting of a 10-year-old girl has gotten limited media coverage, though the tragedy has broken the hearts of a community in Washington, D.C.

Makiyah Wilson‘s tragic death during a July 16 shooting in Northeast Washington has caused major pain for the child’s relatives, including her uncle Mike D’Angelo. He completed a walk from D.C. to Philadelphia in Wilson’s memory on Wednesday(August 1).

“Kids deserve to live and explore life and blossom into our future leaders, not [get] murdered,” D’Angelo wrote on Instagram. “Love one another, protect one another, educate one another [and] help one another. We all are the same.”

Wilson was walking to an ice cream truck when she was hit with bullets fired by several masked gunmen who jumped out of a car at her Clay Terrace apartment complex. She was struck in the chest, and her mother held her before she was taken to a local hospital and pronounced dead. Several other people were also wounded in the shooting.

Washington, D.C. police are continuing their search for the shooters, seeking the public’s help in their investigation, The Washington Post reported. The motive for the shooting is unknown, and a $45,000 reward has been offered for any tip leading to arrest and conviction in the case.

Fatal Shooting Of 10-Year-Old Makiyah Wilson Is Getting Little To No Media Attention was originally published on newsone.com

Photos
