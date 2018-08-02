CLOSE
Donnie Simpson Announces His Memoir “Through These Eyes”

Donnie Simpson Memoir "Through These Eyes"

Source: 13th & Joan / 13th & Joan

Anyone who follows my posts regularly knows that I haven’t been posting much lately. It’s not because I have lost interest in social media, had a sex change operation, or got eaten by a shark. I’ve been busy writing the thing so many of you have been encouraging me to write…My Book.

I’ve been working on it daily with my ghostwriter, Ardre Orie. (I guess that means she’s no longer a ghost. We can send her cover to The White House now. I hear they’re running short on white sheets.) Sorry.

People have been telling me to tell my story since I was 19-years-old. I didn’t have much to say then and I have less to say now. But when you get older people do seem more willing to listen to the nonsense that drips from your lips, so I’m going for it.

I’m not going to bore you with what’s in the book. People pay 20 bucks for this level of boredom. I personally guarantee that you will set it down 100 times. But I guess that means you will have picked it up 100 times.

Ardre wanted to write this post for me and I can clearly see why. She sees my life and career as a fascinating journey, but THROUGH THESE EYES, I see a little boy from Detroit who got mad lucky and is still waiting for someone to ask him to get off the stage.

Please go to my new website DONNIESIMPSON.COM and have a look around. While you’re there you can preorder TROUGH THESE EYES.

Thank you for supporting me all these years.

#ThroughTheseEyes

Click Here To PreOrder Donnie’s Memoir “Through These Eyes”

Donnie Simpson Announces His Memoir "Through These Eyes"

