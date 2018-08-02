CLOSE
Judge Orders Ohio Man’s Mouth Taped Shut When He Wouldn’t Stop Talking In Courtroom

Too extreme?

On Tuesday, one judge in Ohio used some questionable methods when trying to silence a man headed for prison.

According to cleveland.com, 32-year-old Franklyn Williams had multiple outburst in the courtroom during his sentence hearing. He continually argued that he wasn’t getting a fair trial, saying “You’re trying to take my life away, judge, and you’re not letting me tell you what’s going on.”

Judge John Russo continually told Williams to stop speaking over people and to abide by the court rules, but Williams kept on protesting.

Thus, Russo ordered deputies to cover Williams’ mouth with red tape. You can peep the video for yourself below.

 

Williams still continued to talk even with the tape over his mouth and eventually they had to double up and put another layer.

By the end of it all, Williams was sentenced to 24 years in prison.

A jury convicted him in December on counts of aggravated robbery, kidnapping, theft, misuse of credit cards and having weapons under a disability. Before all this, Williams tried to flee Ohio in the middle of his trial by cutting off his ankle monitor, according to prosecutors. The trial continued on without him and law enforcement eventually found him in Nebraska earlier this month. He was brought back to Cleveland for his sentencing.

Williams originally pleaded guilty to robbery charges back in 2016 and was sentenced to 14 years in prison. However, he appealed his sentence, saying his attorney misinformed him about when he’d be eligible for release. He won his appeal, which resulted in this second trial that now has him sentenced to 24 years instead of 14.

Photos
