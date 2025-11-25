Source: CHARLY TRIBALLEAU / Getty

Taft Information Technology High School’s football program closed out its biggest season in school history with something few teams ever receive: an official day named in its honor.

That recognition came Monday, November 24th at the Cincinnati Public Schools board meeting, where Mayor Aftab Pureval delivered a proclamation celebrating the Senators’ undefeated regular season and dominant playoff run. The room was packed with parents, players, and supporters dressed in green and gold.

RELATED: New Details Reveal Truth in Taft–Indian Hill Locker Room Controversy

The celebration marked the end of an 11–1 season.

But Taft’s stellar season was briefly overshadowed by controversy. After the playoff game, Indian Hill filed a police report suggesting Taft caused damage to the visitors’ locker room. Local media ran with the story, only for Taft’s staff to release time-stamped footage showing much of the damage was already there before the team arrived.

Indian Hill’s superintendent later acknowledged the early reports were misleading, clarifying that the visible drywall damage was from previous seasons. Both districts say they are continuing to investigate.

At Monday’s meeting, CPS leaders made it clear the night was not about the back-and-forth. It was about celebrating a team that showed discipline, resilience, and pride on and off the field.

School board president Kareem Moffett directed a message straight to the players:

“I know sometimes you hear all that noise around you, and it gets in your head, but I want you to know, CPS, this board, this district loves you, and we stand with you proudly as a shield of protection for you,” Moffett said. “Please hold your heads up.”





Cincinnati Honors Taft High Football After Historic 11–1 Season was originally published on wiznation.com