What’s Open and Closed on Thanksgiving in Greater Cincinnati

Source: hiro2832 / Getty

If you’re making last-minute grocery runs or need essentials on Thanksgiving, here’s a quick look at what’s open, and what’s not, across Greater Cincinnati.

RELATED: Where to Find Carryout Thanksgiving Meals in Cincinnati and NKY

Aldi

Closed.

Costco

Closed.

CVS

Hours vary by location, including pharmacy hours. Check the online locator for Ohio and Northern Kentucky locations.

Dollar General

Most stores will be open, but hours vary. Confirm using the store locator.

Dollar Tree

Many locations are open 8AM–5PM Check your local store for exact hours.