Throwing Hands At McDonald’s: Top Fights That Went Down At Mickey D’s

Because that's where all beef is settled.

McDonald's Monthly Sales Drop Again, Continuing Worldwide Slump

Source: Spencer Platt / Getty

I don’t know what it is about Big Macs and four piece nuggets that make people want to pop off, but a lot of fights seem to go down at McDonald’s.

Only a few weeks ago, a McDonald’s manager went full-on WWE on a testy customer and now another video has surfaced where employees are fighting.

In this case, two employees were fighting each other, with one of them being off-duty according to Daily Chronicle. It’s unknown what they were fighting about, but the off-duty employee’s boyfriend (wearing dreadlocks) seemed to be egging on the whole incident. It all went down in the beginning of July, but the video has been gaining more views now that the police are using it for an investigation. Peep the clip for yourself below.

 

This isn’t the first and it won’t be the last time an all-out brawl pops off at Mickey D’s.

Swipe through for some more matches that went down at the golden arches and we’ll keep you posted if more fast food boxing hits the web!

Throwing Hands At McDonald’s: Top Fights That Went Down At Mickey D’s was originally published on globalgrind.com

