Short Bus Records: The Cowboys Are ‘Just Coonin’

This one goes out to Dak Prescott and Ezekiel Elliot. Jerry Jones came out and said that all of his players will stand for the national anthem, and good boys Dak and Zeke came out and agreed with him shortly after. We know that Jones pays all of the bills but come on guys, at this point you’re. “just coonin.”

