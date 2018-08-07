Settlement May Come For Black Teen Framed By Miami-Area Cops For Burglary

A former Miami-area police chief and two other ex-officers under federal indictment for framing Black suspects to achieve a higher crime-solving record are now facing a lawsuit. The 16-year-old Black teen named as one of the targeted people in the case has sued the ex-cops for violating his civil rights by wrongfully pinning burglaries against him in Biscayne Park, Florida, the Miami New-Times reported Tuesday.
RELATED: Corrupt Miami Area Cops Were Using Black People To Have A ‘100 Percent Clearance Rate‘
Raimundo Atesiano, who previously led the police department in the small suburb just north of Miami and left the job in 2014, had intentionally ordered officers to make false arrests of African-Americans to maintain a “fictitious 100 percent clearance rate of reported burglaries,” according to a U.S. Department of Justice release about the Biscayne federal indictment made public last month. An internal probe had outed Atesiano, who also directed former Officers Charlie Dayoub and Raul Fernandez to arrest the teen, identified as “T.D.” in federal court filings, in June 2013.
Another ex-cop, Guillermo Ravelo was also named in the indictment but is not a defendant.
Ravelo, Dayoub and Fernandez have all pleaded guilty to various crimes associated with the racist schemes case, including conspiracy to violate civil rights under the color of the law. All four former law enforcement figures have been named in the teen’s lawsuit, as well as the Village of Biscayne Park.
The teen, referred to as “T.D.,” had four burglaries falsely blamed on him by the corrupt ex-officers from April – May 2013. He also separately received 22 different traffic violations issued by Ravelo that same year, the suit alleged.
“The defendants were part of a conspiracy to satisfy the Village that crime was being eliminated,” the suit said.
Miami-Dade County prosecutors reportedly dropped T.D.’s charges after the State Attorney’s Office noticed problems in the police arrest affidavits. T.D. could win a hefty settlement from the lawsuit.
If the ex-cops are convicted in the indictment case, Dayoub and Fernandez each face a maximum statutory sentence of 11 years in prison while Atesiano faces a maximum of 12 years, the Justice Department said.
SEE ALSO:
Brace Yourself: Man Says Black Woman Living In Neighborhood Would Get Him Killed
No Amount Of Black Pastors Praying With Trump Will Help His Approval Ratings Among African-Americans
Happy Birthday, Barack Obama: Photos That Will Make You Miss Your Favorite President
Happy Birthday, Barack Obama: Photos That Will Make You Miss Your Favorite President
1. Barack Gives Daughter Malia a KissSource:Getty 1 of 29
2. Michelle and Barack tell the kids a storySource:Getty 2 of 29
3. Michelle and Barack KissSource:Getty 3 of 29
4. Michelle and BarackSource:Getty 4 of 29
5. First Family PortraitSource:Getty 5 of 29
6. Two TermsSource:Getty 6 of 29
7. Michelle and Barack host a State DinnerSource:Getty 7 of 29
8. Barack Obama and Michelle ObamaSource:Getty 8 of 29
9. Sunday ChurchSource:Getty 9 of 29
10. Barack Obama and his daughter Malia ObamaSource:Getty 10 of 29
11. A Family AffairSource:Getty 11 of 29
12. Flashback To The Old DaysSource:Pete Souza 12 of 29
13. Happy Birthday!Source:Getty 13 of 29
14. Candidly AwesomeSource:Pete Souza 14 of 29
15. Historic First FamilySource:Getty 15 of 29
16. Ice Cream TreatSource:Getty 16 of 29
17. TV TimeSource:Pete Souza 17 of 29
18. Hawaii Trip!Source:Getty 18 of 29
19. Obama Loves Team USA & His WifeSource:Getty 19 of 29
20. Reading TimeSource:Pete Souza 20 of 29
21. Family SupportSource:Getty 21 of 29
22. Supporting MomSource:Pete Souza 22 of 29
23. Giving Back On MLK DaySource:Getty 23 of 29
24. Obamas Give Back To The CommunitySource:Getty 24 of 29
25. Always Supporting Small BusinessesSource:Getty 25 of 29
26. Obama SwaggerSource:Getty 26 of 29
27. Laughs & TurkeysSource:Getty 27 of 29
28. Christmas With The ObamasSource:Getty 28 of 29
29. 50th Anniversary Of March On SelmaSource:Pete Souza 29 of 29
Settlement May Come For Black Teen Framed By Miami-Area Cops For Burglary was originally published on newsone.com