‘Nappily Ever After’ Highlights How Black Women Can Use Their Hair To Fight For Freedom

Black women’s hair has been associated with many nouns: struggle, identity, beauty and self-worth to name a few of them. The most powerful of those nouns, however, is perhaps freedom, which begins when a Black woman cuts, styles or shapes her hair for herself.
RELATED: Colorism, Sexism, Racism & The Politics Of Black Hair
This journey to creating locks of liberation is carefully examined in Netflix’s upcoming film, “Nappily Ever After.” The film’s star, Sanna Lathan, plays a character who arrives at an impasse after she has tried out nearly every wispy weave, European extension and coiffed clip-in available to her. She realizes that her life choices have been heavily shaped by societal instruction and standards, including her hairstyle. With that enlightenment, she goes for the big chop in cutting off hair that essentially symbolized her oppression.
Violet Jones, Lathan’s character, shaves her head in the name of independence after having embodied the entrenched pain of having to conform to a world that has discriminated against Black women for simply expressing themselves with various hairstyles. She chooses to go natural, free from perms and other damaging chemicals touted by a beauty industry that praises white ideals. She also chooses to confront her inner self with the dramatic action.
“My hair was like a second job,” Jones, Lathan’s character, said in the film. “Now I’m forced to focus on myself. I wonder who I’ll be?”
Jones’ decision leads not only to the crumbling of her status-quo life but also and ultimately to a deep and healing awareness of her power. It’s clear from just the film’s promo that the character’s journey is well spent.
“Nappily Ever After” will arrive on your Netflix screens on Sept. 21. Watch the trailer below:
SEE ALSO:
Brace Yourself: Man Says Black Woman Living In Neighborhood Would Get Him Killed
Jay-Z Regrets His Response To Harry Belafonte Who Said He And Beyoncé ‘Turned Their Back On Social Responsibility‘
Happy Birthday, Barack Obama: Photos That Will Make You Miss Your Favorite President
Happy Birthday, Barack Obama: Photos That Will Make You Miss Your Favorite President
1. Barack Gives Daughter Malia a KissSource:Getty 1 of 29
2. Michelle and Barack tell the kids a storySource:Getty 2 of 29
3. Michelle and Barack KissSource:Getty 3 of 29
4. Michelle and BarackSource:Getty 4 of 29
5. First Family PortraitSource:Getty 5 of 29
6. Two TermsSource:Getty 6 of 29
7. Michelle and Barack host a State DinnerSource:Getty 7 of 29
8. Barack Obama and Michelle ObamaSource:Getty 8 of 29
9. Sunday ChurchSource:Getty 9 of 29
10. Barack Obama and his daughter Malia ObamaSource:Getty 10 of 29
11. A Family AffairSource:Getty 11 of 29
12. Flashback To The Old DaysSource:Pete Souza 12 of 29
13. Happy Birthday!Source:Getty 13 of 29
14. Candidly AwesomeSource:Pete Souza 14 of 29
15. Historic First FamilySource:Getty 15 of 29
16. Ice Cream TreatSource:Getty 16 of 29
17. TV TimeSource:Pete Souza 17 of 29
18. Hawaii Trip!Source:Getty 18 of 29
19. Obama Loves Team USA & His WifeSource:Getty 19 of 29
20. Reading TimeSource:Pete Souza 20 of 29
21. Family SupportSource:Getty 21 of 29
22. Supporting MomSource:Pete Souza 22 of 29
23. Giving Back On MLK DaySource:Getty 23 of 29
24. Obamas Give Back To The CommunitySource:Getty 24 of 29
25. Always Supporting Small BusinessesSource:Getty 25 of 29
26. Obama SwaggerSource:Getty 26 of 29
27. Laughs & TurkeysSource:Getty 27 of 29
28. Christmas With The ObamasSource:Getty 28 of 29
29. 50th Anniversary Of March On SelmaSource:Pete Souza 29 of 29
‘Nappily Ever After’ Highlights How Black Women Can Use Their Hair To Fight For Freedom was originally published on newsone.com