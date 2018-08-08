CLOSE
BEYONCE: Representation Matters

Beyonce insisted on choosing her own photographer for her Vogue cover shoot, and she had a very good reason.

Queen Bey says working with Tyler Mitchell was about more than just controlling her own narrative. She explains, “Until there is a mosaic of perspectives coming from different ethnicities behind the lens, we will continue to have a narrow approach and view of what the world [actually] looks like… That is why I wanted to work with this brilliant 23-year-old photographer.”

The pop star remembers that when she first started, 21 years ago, she “was told it was hard for me to get onto covers of magazines because black people did not sell.” Even though she says that’s now been “proven a myth” there are still “so many cultural and societal barriers to entry that I like to do what I can to level the playing field…for people who may feel like their voices don’t matter.”

Fasho Thoughts:

  • She sees it as her duty to put on the next generation of talent.
  • Beyonce is beyond busy. It’d be so easy for her to ignore these small details or to pass the buck to someone else.
  • It’s about more than just being a perfectionist — she’s single-handedly working to change representation in media.
  • She’s leveraging her power to give opportunities to others — now that’s what I call a boss.
  • Divas are so used to never being told no. She thinks just because she’s a big star she can tell people what to do.
