Jim Brown Continues To Remind Us He’s In The Sunken Place: ‘I Am Not Going To Denigrate My Flag’

We lost another one. NFL legend and former running back for the Cleveland Browns Jim Brown has spoken out about peaceful protest during the National Anthem, and he is being slammed for his comments.

The 82-year-old, who has been a civil rights activist since he retired from football, said at the HBO premiere of “Hard Knocks,” which chronicles the Cleveland Browns in training camp, “I’ll never kneel and I will always respect the flag.” He continued, “Well, if you take the bottom line, what are we talking about? We’re talking about freedom to express one’s self, and if you don’t break any rules then you have that particular right. … I am not going to denigrate my flag and I’m going to stand for the national anthem. I’m fighting with all of my strength to make it a better country, but I don’t think that’s the issue. Because what is the top side? Are you not going to stand up? This is our country, man.”

Brown made the same comments in 2017, saying, “I’m going to give you the real deal: I’m an American. I don’t desecrate my flag and my national anthem. I’m not gonna do anything against the flag and national anthem. I’m going to work within those situations. But this is my country, and I’ll work out the problems, but I’ll do it in an intelligent manner.”

Sadly, it sounds like Jim Brown doesn’t know what people are kneeling for, especially when he is asking, “What are we talking about?” Kaepernick and every other woke person has said that the kneeling is in protest to police brutality. How sad to see Jim Brown in the sunken place.

