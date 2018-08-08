6 Key Primary Results From Michigan, Missouri and Kansas

Primary voters crowned a few rising stars and perhaps launched political careers of newcomers on Tuesday.

See Also: Wake Up! Democrats Are About To Lose The Black Vote For The Midterm Elections

Michigan: 13th Congressional District

Voters in Michigan’s 13th congressional district, which includes Detroit, elected Rashida Tlaib to replace longtime Democratic Rep. John Conyers Jr., who resigned amid sexual harassment allegations after serving five decades in Congress.

Tlaib won 33 percent of the vote in a field of six candidates that included Conyers’ great-nephew state Sen. Ian Conyers, who ended the night with 6 percent of the vote. With this primary win, Tlaib is poised to replace Conyers since she will run unopposed in the November general election. It would make her the first Muslim woman elected to Congress

However, none of the six candidates were declared the winner of a separate special election to finish Conyers’ term. By Wednesday morning, Tlaib, a former state lawmaker, trailed Detroit City Council President Brenda Jones 37.4 percent to 36.2 percent of the vote.

Rashida Tlaib IS the first Palestinian American, Muslim American congresswomen in US history. A landmark moment!! pic.twitter.com/Pqq50nnllM — Khaled Beydoun (@KhaledBeydoun) August 8, 2018

Michigan: Governor

Abdul El-Sayed, a political newcomer, finished second in the Democratic primary race for governor. He won 30.5 percent of the vote compared to 51.8 percent for Gretchen Whitmer, a former Democratic leader in the state legislature.

El-Sayed, a 33-year-old progressive Democrat and former Detroit health commissioner, was supported by Sen. Bernie Sanders and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, a progressive who won an upset victory in June over establishment Democrat Joseph Crowley.

Michigan, today is the day. Let's make history and vote for @AbdulElSayed to be the next Governor of Michigan! https://t.co/Q97YjPdGo9 pic.twitter.com/iaRH5eJc3x — Bernie Sanders (@BernieSanders) August 7, 2018

Michigan: U.S. Senate

Another Black Republican could join the U.S. Senate in 2019. John James, who received President Donald Trump’s endorsement, prevailed over Sandy Pensler 54.7 percent to 45.3 percent. James, a businessman and Iraq War veteran, sparred with Pensler during their primary campaign about which of the two of them was a true conservative. The GOP’s nominee is slated to face Democratic incumbent Sen. Debbie Stabenow in November.

Michigan Republicans nominate Trump-backed black businessman and Iraq War veteran John James, who will try to deny Democratic Sen. Debbie Stabenow a fourth term this fall. https://t.co/Z0Tfkgid3Z pic.twitter.com/2YYQwsfqjw — AP Politics (@AP_Politics) August 8, 2018

Missouri: 1st Congressional District

Rep. William Lacy Clay, a Democrat who was first elected to Congress in 2000 to represent the district that includes St. Louis, defeated progressive candidate Cori Bush, another political novice. The establishment Democrat topped Bush 56.7 percent to 36.9 percent.

Missouri Rep. William Lacy Clay beat back a Democratic primary challenge from his left, defeating nurse and activist Cori Bush in a race that highlighted the divisions within the Democratic Party https://t.co/R6tY72hzWD @bridgetbhc @rollcall — CQ Now (@CQnow) August 8, 2018

Kansas: 3rd Congressional District

Sharice Davids, a liberal Democrat, won a six-candidate race to win the party’s nomination to compete against GOP incumbent Rep. Kevin Yonder in November, topping the field with 37.3 percent of the vote. If Davids wins in the fall, she would make history as the first Native-American woman elected to Congress, as well as the first openly LGBT person to represent Kansas.

The @KCStar has called it – I’m humbled to be your Democratic nominee in #KS03. Thank you to my 5 fellow Dem candidates, who were each a part of energizing our district throughout the primary. I look forward to working w/ them & all of you to change the face of KS politics. pic.twitter.com/xbcc9IzRkt — Sharice Davids (@sharicedavids) August 8, 2018

Kansas: Governor

Democrat Carl Brewer, Wichita’s first elected Black mayor, came up short in his bid to become Kansas’ first Black governor. He finished second in a five-candidate race, with 20.1 percent of the vote to Laura Kelly’s 51.5 percent.

SEE ALSO:

Brace Yourself: Man Says Black Woman Living In Neighborhood Would Get Him Killed

Decoding Michael Jordan’s Vague Defense Of LeBron James Against Donald Trump

6 Key Primary Results From Michigan, Missouri and Kansas was originally published on newsone.com