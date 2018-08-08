As awful as the “trend” of white people calling the police all the time is, some good has come it. The little boy who cuts grass has more customers now then he has ever had before. One of the men that “BBQ Becky” called the police on for barbecuing is now running for city council.

And DL also says thank you to “the hateful women of Fox,” Megyn Kelly and Laura Ingraham. Kelly inspired DL’s book, How Not To Get Shot And Other Advice From White People. And Ingraham has inspired the king himself, LeBron James is working on a docu-series called Shut Up And Dribble.

Don’t Miss Out! Follow The D.L. Hughley Show on Twitter and Instagram & Keep Up On Facebook Too!

Close Thank you for subscribing!

DL’s GED Section: In Spite Of The Hate was originally published on thedlhughleyshow.com

Also On 100.3: