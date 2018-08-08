CLOSE
Congratulations to Lauren Hill to be inducted into the Ohio Basketball of Fame

This warms my heart, so shoutouts to whoever is behind finding nominees and placing hardworking basketball players into the Ohio Basketball Hall of Fame.

Courtesy of 10tv.com

A Cincinnati basketball player whose battle with cancer inspired people around the world will be posthumously inducted into Ohio’s Basketball Hall of Fame.

Lauren Hill was diagnosed with an inoperable brain tumor in high school.

Hill was able to achieve her dream of playing in a college basketball game with Mount St. Joseph University in November 2014.

Her appearance triggered a strong fund-raising campaign for victims of Diffuse Intrinsic Pontine Glioma, a rare and fatal pediatric brain tumor that took her life five months later.

The induction ceremony will be held on May 18, 2019, at the Hyatt Regency Hotel in Columbus.

