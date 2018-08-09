CLOSE
Cincy
Home > Cincy

Ohio Fire Chief Resigns Due to Firearm Ban

0 reads
Leave a comment
TOPSHOT-AFGHANISTAN-UNREST

Source: SHAH MARAI / Getty

Frank Meehling II  has decided to step down as Fire Chief of the Chesapeake-Union Township Volunteer Fire Department because of a new ban on firearms for firefighters.

Ladder On Fire Engine Against Sky

Source: Michael Freshwater / EyeEm / Getty

Meehling said the decision came down to a matter of safety and the Union Township trustees informed him last Thursday that they had passed a resolution banning the fire department from carrying firearms. One of his main concerns is when they arrive first on the scene at overdoses or hostile situations they don’t always have law enforcement as back up in some small communities. “I tried to explain to them that I respond at all times of the night and early mornings, as well as my other guys and girls and I didn’t feel safe,” said Meehling.

The trustees and village council said it was a financial matter because the  insurance bill would’ve gone up about $2,500 to allow firefighters to conceal carry. Assistant Fire Chief Joey McMaster has taken over as interim chief, and Meehling says he plans to stay on with the fire department, for now, to help with the transition.

Ohio Fire Chief Resigns Due to Firearm Ban was originally published on www.mycolumbusmagic.com

Also On 100.3:
Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Russ Parr Visit to Cincinnati
37 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 4 months ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 7 months ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 7 months ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 7 months ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 10 months ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 11 months ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 11 months ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 1 year ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 1 year ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 1 year ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 1 year ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 1 year ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 1 year ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 1 year ago
03.23.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close