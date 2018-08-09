So the rumor mill is buzzing that Beyonce was not the first choice to cover Vogue’s September issue. Beyonce revealed her historic September cover of Vogue magazine, which was shot by the first Black photographer in its 126-year history to rave reviews. However, reports say that she was not the 1st choice of editor in chief, Anna Wintour.

New royal Duchess of Sussex, Megahn Markle was allegedly the most popular choice. Sources say that Beyonce had no idea that she was 2nd choice for the issue. Markle is in high demand because she has yet to give an interview, cover a magazine, or even pose for a solo photo shoot since officially becoming a royal.

Beyonce Was Allegedly Vogue’s 2nd Choice? was originally published on www.mycolumbusmagic.com

Also On 100.3: