Well this is an interesting combination. Reports say that Tamar is about to hit the road for a new stage play that she will be starring in along side rapper/actor Snoop Dogg!

She posted about the new venture on her social media with the caption that read, “o me and uncle @snoopdogg is going on tour singing, acting, rapping and being who we are!!!! your city will be posted soon! #getchalife #redemptionofaDog.” Would you go check out this play?

Tamar Braxton Doing Stage Play w/ Snoop Dogg! was originally published on www.mycolumbusmagic.com

Also On 100.3: