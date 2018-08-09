Will Laura Ingraham Be Mad That Melania Trump’s Parents Are New US Citizens?

No one can break the internet with hate like Fox News (well, besides Donald Trump). The demonic Laura Ingraham went on a bigoted rant on Wednesday night about “illegal” and “legal” immigrants.

“Massive demographic changes have been foisted upon the American people, and they are changes that none of us ever voted for, and most of us don’t like,” she babbled. “It does seem like the America that we know and love doesn’t exist anymore. From Virginia to California, we see stark examples of how radically, in some ways, the country has changed. Now, much of this is related to both illegal, and in some cases legal, immigration that, of course, progressives love.”

Well, let’s see if Ingraham will love this: Melania Trump’s parents just became American citizens.

Viktor Knavs, 74, and Amalija Knavs, 73, both from Slovenia, took their citizenship oaths in New York City on Thursday, according to Fox News.

Will Ingraham have any outrage about the Knavses? Surely, if Barack Obama’s father, who was originally from Kenya, was alive and became an American citizen, Ingraham would have a meltdown. If Obama’s sister, Auma Obama, who lives in Kenya now, became an American citizen, Ingraham would sob white tears about “massive demographic changes.”

The irony of Ingraham’s racist rants is that her own grandparents were from Poland. We wouldn’t have to endure her career of hate if it wasn’t for immigration.

If you missed it (and can stomach it), watch Ingraham below:

Laura Ingraham: "The America we know and love doesn't exist anymore. Massive demographic changes have been foisted on the American people, and they are changes that none of us ever voted for, and most of us don't like … this is related to both illegal and legal immigration" pic.twitter.com/s5G2qIY4W0 — Andrew Lawrence (@ndrew_lawrence) August 9, 2018

