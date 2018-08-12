1 reads Leave a comment
The shark movie “The Meg” came out on top this weekend, Spike Lee’s “The BlackkKlansman” came in 5th place in it’s debut weekend.
|TW
|LW
|Title (click to view)
|Studio
|Weekend Gross
|% Change
|Theater Count / Change
|Average
|Total Gross
|Budget*
|Week #
|1
|N
|The Meg
|WB
|$44,500,000
|–
|4,118
|–
|$10,806
|$44,500,000
|$130
|1
|2
|1
|Mission: Impossible – Fallout
|Par.
|$20,000,000
|-43.4%
|3,888
|-507
|$5,144
|$161,967,284
|$178
|3
|3
|2
|Disney’s Christopher Robin
|BV
|$12,430,000
|-49.4%
|3,602
|–
|$3,451
|$50,019,317
|–
|2
|4
|N
|Slender Man
|SGem
|$11,325,000
|–
|2,358
|–
|$4,803
|$11,325,000
|$10
|1
|5
|N
|BlacKkKlansman
|Focus
|$10,799,000
|–
|1,512
|–
|$7,142
|$10,799,000
|$15
|1
|6
|3
|The Spy Who Dumped Me
|LGF
|$6,600,000
|-45.5%
|3,111
|–
|$2,122
|$24,560,385
|$40
|2
|7
|4
|Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again
|Uni.
|$5,820,000
|-35.4%
|2,812
|-547
|$2,070
|$103,831,200
|$75
|4
|8
|5
|The Equalizer 2
|Sony
|$5,500,000
|-37.2%
|2,373
|-352
|$2,318
|$89,645,928
|$62
|4
|9
|6
|Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation
|Sony
|$5,110,000
|-36.2%
|2,589
|-573
|$1,974
|$146,887,391
|$80
|5
|10
|7
|Ant-Man and the Wasp
|BV
|$4,048,000
|-36.4%
|1,863
|-370
|$2,173
|$203,518,344
|–
|6
source: boxofficemojo.com
Weekend Box Office Results- Aug. 12, 2018 was originally published on tlcnaptown.com
Also On 100.3:
comments – add yours