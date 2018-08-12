CLOSE
Sam Smith Says He Doesn’t Like Michael Jackson

Sooooo,  Sam Smith said the unspeakable… that he doesn’t like Michael Jackson. What!!!

He was enjoying a boat ride with another artist friend Adam Lambert  earlier this week, and the “Too Good At Goodbyes” singer was recorded throwing a little shade at the late Michael Jackson.  The song “Human Nature” could be heard playing in the background and you can hear Sam say, “I don’t like Michael Jackson, but this is a good song,” Apparently it was accidentally shared by Lambert and has since been removed.  But you know how the internet is… it’s out there and folks on twitter had to chime in…

Should he explain himself or should we just check it off as his personal opinion and leave him alone?

 

@LisaCroft

Sam Smith doesn’t like Michael Jackson. The same Sam Smith whose Bond theme sounded like Earth Song?

 

Sam Smith Says He Doesn’t Like Michael Jackson was originally published on tlcnaptown.com

