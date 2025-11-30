Masika Kalysha Defends Going Public With Her Honey HoodTrophy Bino Just Days After Her Husband’s Funeral–‘We Were Seperated’

Masika Kalysha, 40, is defending going public with her honey HoodTrophy Bino, 25, just days after she shared sorrowful photos mourning her late husband at his funeral.

As BOSSIP reported, Jamar Champ, who Masika referred to as her husband, died on October 28 following a tragic wrong-way car crash on the Katy Freeway in Houston.

Despite previously revealing that they were separated and in mediation earlier this year, Masika confirmed the tragic death, asking fans to “please pray for me and my girls.”

Following Champ’s passing, Masika went viral for sharing her raw grief publicly, posting images from his funeral and expressing her deep pain.

The sorrowful photos sparked “clout chasing” claims and allegations that she turned the sad occasion into a “distasteful” photo shoot, something Masika fiercely denied.

Masika Kalysha Goes From Grief To Gleefully Showing Off New Boo

Shortly after the backlash, rapper HoodTrophy Bino, who was last linked to Chrisean Rock in August, shared a photo of Masika Kalysha on his Instagram Stories captioned “& I Got her” along with a winking emoji.

He also shared a photo captioned “Baby” with a heart-eyes emoji, something Masika also shared on her Story.

The tight timeline between her public grief and this public “soft launch” has sent fans into full-on detective mode, wondering if the mourning period was as intense as she portrayed. Some have also wondered if this is all just a PR stunt.

According to Masika and Bino, however, their relationship is the real deal.

The two went Live on Saturday at dinner to dispel the rumors while revealing how they met.

“He found me, I was minding my business,” said Masika on their joint live. “Nah, we found each other,” said Bino before referring to Masika as his wife. “I rain into you.”

“I told y’all this is not PR, this is Rated R, adults only,” added the rapper. “Adult motherf**** swim, the last thing was fake, I was trying to make it real. This is Rated R-adult swim.”

